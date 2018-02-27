Natasha Denona Tropic Eyeshadow & Sunset Mini Eyeshadow Palettes Spring 2018

Hello beauties!

Natasha Denona Tropic Eyeshadow & Sunset Mini Eyeshadow Palettes are coming our way next month. She already announced these palettes last week, giving us a generous sneak peek. The next day, swatches of these two spring palettes were all over Instagram. My recent purchase from her was Darya Diamond & Blush Palette (review, swatches) so I’m sitting this launch out.

U.S. Launch Date – 8 March 2018 at Sephora, Beautylish

UK & International Launch Date – 8 March at Beautylish

This limited-edition palette features 15 shades of Natasha’s new, long-lasting cream-powder formulas, combined with her classic, signature formula. With a range of matte and metallic finishes in complementary tropical pop colors and pastels, you’ll be inspired to create endless looks, as far as your imagination leads you—from soft and natural to colorful, vibrant, and bold. The top and center rows are pastel and nude shades that can be applied on the eye lids and the crease, while the bottom row is full of colorful, tropical, and exotic shades for the upper and lower lash line.

Sunset Mini Eyeshadow Palette – Permanent – $25.00 (Sephora Exclusive)

This palette gives you the range to create a whole eye look with two shimmering metallics, two versatile mattes, and one sparkling foiled shade. Its compact size makes it perfect for travel. The warm, glowing collection of light to dark shades makes it an absolute must-have for every sunset lover.

I don’t know if you are aware of the waves that this launch has created on social media. More specifically about her Tropic Eyeshadow Palette which features 15 shades but they are weighted at 1.5 g instead of 2.5 g the normal quantity of product her other palettes have. How do you guys feel about this and Natasha explanation she posted on Instagram. Would you still buy the palette or you would expected a lower price for it?