Beauty

Giorgio Armani Tokyo Gardens 2018 Spring Collection

February 27, 2018

Hello pretties!

March sees the launch of Giorgio Armani Tokyo Gardens Makeup Collection. The Armani Beauty Spring 2018 Collection focuses on spring like shades, mostly pastels and crystal clear glow. There are new shades for lips and eyes joining this collection and I invite you to discover them after the jump.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – March 2018 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

UK Launch Date – March / April 2018 at Selfrdiges, Harrods

Giorgio Armani Tokyo Gardens 2018 Spring Collection

Ecstasy Shine Lipstick – New Shades – $38.00

  • Pop Orange
  • Pop Coral
  • Pink Pop

Armani Ecstasy Lacquer – New Shades – $38.00

  • Clear
  • Golden

Armani Eye Tint – New Shades – $39.00

  • Blue reflection
  • Rose reflection
  • Copper reflection
  • Jade reflection
  • Night
  • Day


