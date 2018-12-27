Home Beauty Natasha Denona Mini Diamond & Glow Cheek Duo 2019
Beauty

Natasha Denona Mini Diamond & Glow Cheek Duo 2019

December 27, 2018

Hello pretties!

Today we got a new launch, the one of Natasha Denona Mini Diamond & Glow Cheek Duo. I see this more of a Spring 2019, the color are gorgeous and I’ll be definitely try it out in the store. There’s also a new mini palette that goes beautifully with this duo but let’s check more details.

Mini Diamond & Glow features intense shimmers for extreme effect containing the NUDE PRESSED DIAMOND POWDER and the DUO GLOW (pink pressed pigment with champagne highlight shifting to green) from the epic Diamond & Blush Palette in #Darya. This product is the ultimate pop of highlight and crystal glow on the go!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 26 December 2018 at SEPHORA

UK Launch Date – soon at Selfridges

 

Natasha Denona Mini Diamond & Glow Cheek Duo 2019

Mini Diamond & Glow features Natasha’s iconic skin glow essentials in a perfectly portable size. Pressed Diamond Powder and the Duo Glow shade from the Darya Diamond & Blush Palette deliver intense shimmer for creating extreme effects.

I already have my beloved Natasha Denona Darya Diamond & Blush Palette (review, swatches) so I’m going to skip the mini duo. I do think I would have got it if I didn’t have the palette already. The shades are just my speed and perfect for a fresh look. I literary abused my Darya palette in the first months when I purchase it and I still reach out for it pretty often.

Mini Diamond & Glow Cheek Duo – New – $19.00

A highlighting palette for the ultimate pop of highlight and crystal glow on the go.

  • Nude Pressed – diamond Powder
  • Pink Champagne – duo Glow

SHOP THIS POST

 

