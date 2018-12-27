Home Beauty Natasha Denona Mini Nude Eyeshadow Palette Available Now
Natasha Denona Mini Nude Eyeshadow Palette Available Now

December 27, 2018

Hello sweeties!

On boxing day we get a new launch…oh well actually more than one. Natasha Denona Mini Nude Eyeshadow Palette just launched along with the Mini Diamong & Glow Cheek Duo. If you still can take some nudes for the next season then is definitely worth checking this mini eyeshadow palette. I have to say it contains all the essential nude shades that complement all skin tones. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 26 December 2018 exclusively at SEPHORA

UK Launch Date – soon at Selfridges

 

Natasha Denona Mini Nude Eyeshadow Palette Available Now

Mini Nude Eyeshadow Palette – Sephora Exclusive – $25.00

All Neutral shades in a mini size palette including: 2 metallics, 2 mattes & 1 duo chrome.

This eyeshadow palette is very user friendly and the color scheme allows to create a whole eye makeup look.

Shade description:

  • Bronzage 120M- Metallic
  • Quoin 211CM- Creamy Matte
  • Lumino 212M- Metallic
  • Sienna 50DC- Duo Chrome
  • Soil 213CM- Creamy Matte

I’ll leave you with the promo swatches and the makeup look realized by Natasha with this new nude palette.

