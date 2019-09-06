Hello lovelies!

NARS Orgasm Fantasy Trio is a new makeup set for Holiday 2019 which will be released in a limited edition next month. I posted swatches and lip swatches of NARS Orgasm Fantasy Trio on my Instagram so check those out if you are interested.

U.S. / UK / International – mid October 2019 at NARS, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

NARS Orgasm Fantasy Trio for Holiday 2019

The NARS Orgasm makeup products are already famous by now. We have here the Afterglow Lip Balm that protects your lips from drying while offering a sublime peachy-pink glow.

The entire set comes a limited edition and also includes a Blush Duo which contains a blush and a highlighter. Last but not least we have Oil Infused Lip Tint in the same shade of Orgasm.