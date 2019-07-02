Home Beauty Natasha Denona Chroma Crystal Liquid Eyeshadows Available NOW
Beauty

Natasha Denona Chroma Crystal Liquid Eyeshadows Available NOW

July 2, 2019

Hello beauties!

Natasha Denona Chroma Crystal Liquid Eyeshadows just launched online. There are six shades and is so hard for me to decide how many I’ll put in my shopping cart. Check out swatches of Natasha Denona Chroma Crystal Liquid Eyeshadows and tell me your thoughts.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 2 July 2019 at SEPHORA, Beautylish, Selfridges

Natasha Denona Chroma Crystal Liquid Eyeshadows

Our Chroma crystal liquid high-quality eyeshadows now feature a NEW lustrous liquid formula creating sensational next-level sparkling effects with 5 edgy and iridescent shades. Made with rich saturated high-quality pigments, dazzling chroma crystals, and luminous mineral pearls, for the most comfortable long wearing liquid formula that you will love to layer, or wear alone.

Chroma Crystal Liquid Eyeshadow – New – $25.00

  • Zone – Light gold
  • Moonstone – Champagne shimmer
  • Aubade – Warm gold
  • Sienna – Metallic bronze
  • Nightfall – Eggplant purple

RELATED: NATASHA DENONA Cranberry Palette Review

Here are some Natasha Denona Chroma Crystal Liquid Eyeshadows makeup suggestions. How beautiful they look on the lids even worn on their own. 🙂 I love the light reflects, pigmentation and touch of sparkle.

Now is even harder to choose which shades I’m going to buy. I’ll be here thinking and deciding for a while. 🙂 Next week you’ll be seeing what I got as I’ll be posting reviews of Natasha Denona Chroma Crystal Liquid Eyeshadows. Don’t forget to stop by! 🙂

SHOP THE POST


