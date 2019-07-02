Hello beauties!

The new MAC Love Me Lipstick Collection is made to express the love and respect you have for yourself – and it will sweep you off your feet. The revolutionary cream formula Lipstick is the next step beyond the iconic M·A·C mattes – representing a stunning innovation in sensation, application

and wear.

With a lighter-than-air texture that redefines comfort, Love Me Lipstick delivers intense colour and soft shine, along with all-day moisturization in one swipe.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 1 August 2019 at MAC Cosmetics, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, ULTA, Harvey Nichols, Selfridges, Harrods

MAC Love Me Lipstick Collection for Fall 2019

Nourishing lychee fruit extract and argan oil impart immediate and long-term suppleness to lips, while the collection’s game-changing True-Colour Gelled System enables ultra-refined pigments to disperse evenly in a translucent gel matrix, yielding bright and smooth colour with high-impact payoff. “This season, the backstage lip was nothing but lush. To get there, it’s no longer about just a single lip swipe, but rather a crafted lip – emboldening the feature by using pencils and even glosses to amplify contrast,” says Chantel Miller, New York-based M·A·C Director of Senior Artists. “Love Me lips are the colours we have lust for – its single-swipe sex appeal plays a critical role in the lip of the season. Best used straight from the tube, on top of Prep + Prime Lip (to build that coverage in double time) and then perfectly lined and glossed.”

Vanity Bonfire – Vibrant hot pink

– Vibrant hot pink French Silk – Light pinky nude

– Light pinky nude Daddy’s Girl – Soft, light pink

– Soft, light pink Tres Blase – Light peachy beige

– Light peachy beige Under the Covers – Dusty rose pink

– Dusty rose pink As If I Care – Deep mauvey pink

– Deep mauvey pink DGAF – Chocolate

– Chocolate Coffee & Cigs – Greyish brown

– Greyish brown My Little Secret – Bright pink coral

– Bright pink coral You’re So Vain – Fuchsia pink

– Fuchsia pink Nine Lives – Deep magenta

– Deep magenta Shamelessly Vain – Bright orange

– Bright orange Give Me Fever – Vivid true red

– Vivid true red Joie de Vivre – Deep plum

– Deep plum E for Effortless – Burnt deep red

– Burnt deep red Maison Rouge – Burgundy red

– Burgundy red Laissez-Faire – Muted greyish pink

– Muted greyish pink Pure Nonchalance – Lavender

– Lavender Mon Coeur – Deep rosy pink

– Deep rosy pink Hey, Frenchie! – Deep mauvey nude

– Deep mauvey nude Bated Breath – Warm pinky brown

– Warm pinky brown Killing Me Softly – Mauvey plum

– Mauvey plum La Femme – Deep eggplant purple

– Deep eggplant purple Let Them Eat Cake! – Electric lavender

The launch of Love Me Lipstick is supported by six sensational, powerfully expressive individuals who embody the self-empowerment, joy and zest for life that M·A·C celebrates with this collection. By sharing their most unexpected and intriguing self-love stories in the campaign, these ambassadors will spread the Love Me message to their followers, throughout the M·A·C makeup lovers’ universe and far beyond.

AMBER WAGNER @jstlbby (2.1 million followers) California body-positive Insta-influencer and founder of her own Just Livin’ Baby clothing line, Wagner is known for her dazzling, ultra-long fingernails and impassioned, motivating messages of empowerment.

@jstlbby (2.1 million followers) California body-positive Insta-influencer and founder of her own Just Livin’ Baby clothing line, Wagner is known for her dazzling, ultra-long fingernails and impassioned, motivating messages of empowerment. HARPER WATTERS @theharperwatters (156K followers) A soloist dancer for the Houston Ballet, Wagner’s addictive YouTube channel – featuring videos in which he does ballet in stilettos – has made him a role model for authentic self-expression.

@theharperwatters (156K followers) A soloist dancer for the Houston Ballet, Wagner’s addictive YouTube channel – featuring videos in which he does ballet in stilettos – has made him a role model for authentic self-expression. MAXINE ASHLEY @maxineashley (52K followers) A Puerto-Rican, Bronx-based, genre-bending artist signed to Pharrell’s label, Ashley writes her own music and directs her own videos.

@maxineashley (52K followers) A Puerto-Rican, Bronx-based, genre-bending artist signed to Pharrell’s label, Ashley writes her own music and directs her own videos. RINA SAWAYAMA @rinasonline (110K followers) Sawayama is a critically acclaimed Japanese-British pop singer, songwriter and model.

@rinasonline (110K followers) Sawayama is a critically acclaimed Japanese-British pop singer, songwriter and model. FRANCES O’SULLIVAN @beautyspock (344K followers) A beauty influencer and transformation artist, O’Sullivan has been called a “millennial Cindy Sherman.”

@beautyspock (344K followers) A beauty influencer and transformation artist, O’Sullivan has been called a “millennial Cindy Sherman.” HALIMA @halima (923K followers) Halima, who first shot to fame as the first model to wear a hijab in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant, has appeared on the covers of Allure and British Vogue. She recently became the first model to appear in a burkini in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.