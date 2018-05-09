Home Beauty Natasha Denona available NOW at Selfridges!
Beauty

Natasha Denona available NOW at Selfridges!

May 9, 2018

Hello sweeties!

Natasha Denona brand coming to UK it’s definitely one of the best news of this season for me. I’ve been expecting this brand to launch here for so long and now the time has come. Natasha Denona makeup products are currently available online at Selfridges. The prices are definitely no joke, but everyone knows most of her products are top notch. Natasha Denona eyeshadow palettes may cost you an arm and a leg but they won’t disappointed.

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now online at Selfridges | June 2018 in store exclusively at Selfridges

Natasha Denona available NOW at Selfridges!

My first and only purchase was Natasha Denona Darya Diamond & Blush Palette (review, swatches) which I’m using very often. I also like to use the shades on the eyes as they look so gorgeous. For me it’s a versatile palette that is going to last me a long time.

Now that the brand is launching exclusively at Selfridges, I will definitely go out and check the products in person. I had Natasha Denona Lila Palette on my wish-list since last year and I’m definitely planning on buying it now. It’s so damn expensive, I agree with that, but definitely an iconic product, a palette that I know I’ll be using it all the time. The reviews for this palette are amazing, but I’ll post mine as well if you are interested as soon as I buy it.

Natasha herself will be present at Selfridges, in store, for the launch of her makeup brand. She didn’t gave us a date just yet, but she confirmed she will definitely be here next month for the launch. I will update this post with more details but also do keep an eye on my Instagram.

I’m hoping it will be an event and we can book an advance makeup sessions. Getting a makeup look by Natasha Denona would be so awesome and I can’t wait to meet her. 🙂 I want those glowy and rosy cheeks that she always gives to her models. 🙂

Please do let me know what Natasha Denona products you have on your list. If you already tried her makeup please share your thoughts with the rest of us in the comments bellow.

Are you exciting about Natasha Denona launching in UK? I sure am and I’ll be taking my time to purchase her iconic products as most of them are permanent. They are uber expensive but I see it like an investment. 🙂

SHOP THIS POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Too Faced Fall 2012 The Return of Sexy...

July 10, 2012

Ciate Caviar Manicure Collection for Fall 2012 –...

August 31, 2012

Kinetics New Nail Products for Summer 2010

May 20, 2010

Manhattan Spring 2013 Couture Carnival Collection – Info...

January 15, 2013

Gucci Beauty Fall 2014 Collection

September 24, 2014

Senna Down to Earth Lipstick – Review, Photos...

August 14, 2013

Rouge Bunny Rouge Dark Bay Satin Eyeliner Nocturnal...

February 21, 2014

Makeup Revolution Blushing Heart I ♡ Makeup Blushing...

April 21, 2016

Color spotlight lips

July 10, 2008

Chanel Mistral 517 Le Vernis from Les Pop-Up...

July 8, 2010

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet