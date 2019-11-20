Hello ladies!

NARS Lunar New Year Spring 2020 Makeup Collection features only a couple of products, which are repromotes but beautifully packaged in a festive red and gold packaging.

Japan Launch Date – 3 January 2020 |U.S. / UK / International – TBA at NARS, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, ULTA, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

NARS Lunar New Year Spring 2020 Collection

Take a first look at this first NARS Spring 2020 makeup collection which has a bright red packaging that symbolizes luck, good fortune.

There will be other other NARS Spring 2020 Collections with new products but until then official info arrives, let’s enjoy these repromotes in a festive packaging.

The best-selling No.3972 Singapore eyeshadow quad appears in a limited edition special packaging.

Singapore – Sparkling pale gold, sparkling antiqued bronze, shimmering deep rusty red and sparkling metallic brass.

Developed with Pigment Power Suspension technology, each eyeshadow powder blends seamlessly onto the lids to deliver long-wearing, high-pigmented colour with superior payoff. Specially curated by François Nars and presented in the brand’s signature black compact. Can be applied with a damp brush for more intense results.

Light Reflecting Setting Powder Prest N comes in a specially decorated limited compact. This is a translucent powder formulated with a unique Light Reflecting Complex that reflects light to give the skin a sense of transparency and eliminate wrinkles. It makes skin feel smooth and youthful.

The fine mineral powder provides a well-fitted base in the middle, and when you want to touch up your makeup during the day, it will calm down the foundation and create a beautiful, luminous skin with no shine.

Orgasm

Nights of China

Limited Design Compact Case “Aquatic Glow Cushion Compact Case” is now available in a limited metallic metallic package.

There’s longwear, and then there’s strongwear. Defend your skin on the go with powerful protection for an immaculately perfected complexion. This lightweight, longwearing formula features NARS’ Powerful Protection Complex to help shield skin from sun and pollution, plus White Water Lily Extracts to brighten skin dulled by environmental stress.

With every application, skin appears completely perfected with full coverage for up to 16 hours, while Radiance Reviving Technology helps to ensure makeup stays fresh and naturally radiant. It wears longer, stays stronger, and looks better with each hour. Press. Protect. Go.