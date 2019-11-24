Hello beauties!

Are you ready to fast forward to the new season? Meet Givenchy Gardens Spring 2020 Makeup Collection which is available for pre-order right now.

U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at SAKS | launches January 2020 at other retailers Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods

Givenchy Gardens Spring 2020 Collection

Duo of vibrant blush shades to highlight and create structure for an instant flush. For a fresh and luminous complexion, the Prisme Blush by Givenchy is now available in the iconic Spice shade for the Givenchy Gardens Collection. Reinterpreted in an impressionist style, the packaging is adorned with a bouquet of irises, the symbol of royalty and purity.

Prisme Blush lets you sculpt and color your cheekbones with just one step. Each duo represents the softness and energy that forms two halves of a harmonious whole.

The lighter shade is packed with radiance to highlight your natural facial features. The bold shade adds color to create a fresh, healthy-looking glow. Whether you’re going for candor or boldness, this duo lets you impart a customized and long-lasting result.

A waterproof, pigment-rich khol eyeliner with smudge-proof wear. For the Givenchy Gardens Collection, this favorite eyeliner is now available in three new vibrant shades, perfect for a spring makeup look. 0.01 oz. Made in France.

11 Peony – In homage to one of Hubert de Givenchy's favorite colors, this dusty rose hue is perfect for a radiant, summery makeup look.

12 Iris – This delicate violet hue is soft & subtle, for a luminous springtime makeup look.

13 Poppy – An iconic color of the House, this deep red hue is vibrant, for a fresh and bold makeup look.

Glittery. Metallic. Iridescent. The iconic Le Rouge lipstick is reinvented for the Givenchy Gardens Collection.

This unique shimmering formula delivers a frosted effect in one stroke. The result: a glittery veil coat on the lips for a fresh makeup look that is perfect for springtime.Givenchy also brings a new couture look to its iconic Le Rouge Lipstick case.

Reinterpreted in an impressionist style, this floral watercolor art is reminiscent of Hubert de Givenchy’s love of spring & garden flowers.Le Rouge Gardens Edition lipstick is available in three shades:

A vibrant red shade of Sparkling Poppy (02) embellished with pink-toned shimmer. The cap is adorned with a field of poppies, the symbol of spring and renewal.

A radiant pink shade of Sparkling Peony (01) embellished with blue-toned shimmer. The cap is adorned with a garden blossoming with peonies, the symbol of everlasting femininity.

(01) embellished with blue-toned shimmer. The cap is adorned with a garden blossoming with peonies, the symbol of everlasting femininity. A summery orange shade of Sparkling Lily (03) embellished with pink-toned shimmer. The cap is adorned with a bouquet of irises, the symbol of royalty and purity.