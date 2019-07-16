Hello beauties!
After teasing you on Instagram with the new Clarins Joli Blushes now is time to reveal the entire Clarins Get Cheeky Fall 2019 Color Collection. For this new makeup release the entire focus is on the new Joli Blushes with a new formula and so cute packaging.
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Clarins | soon at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Selfridges, Debenhams, Harrods
Clarins Get Cheeky Fall 2019 Color Collection
Joli Blush – New – $32.00
With ultra-pigmented color and a pH reactant, Joli Blush will be your go-to for a customized pop of color. From subtle to intense, matte to shimmering. This blush is featherlight and smooth, with each application.
Clarins’ first powder blush enriched with powerful ingredients like Hazelnut oil and Clarins’ Exclusive Anti-Pollution Complex, cheeks are comforted, hydrated, and protected throughout the day!
- 01 Cheeky baby: Light & matte pale pink
- 02 Cheeky pink: Flaming matte pink
- 03 Cheeky rose: Flirty & iridescent fig rose
- 04 Cheeky purple: Iridescent bright plum
- 05 Cheeky boum: Pearly nude rose with gold highlights
- 06 Cheeky coral: Soft & iridescent matte coral
- 07 Cheeky peach: Matte tangy peach
- 08 Cheeky mocha: Subtle iridescent brown with gold highlights
Natural Lip Perfector – New – $26.00
Intensely pigmented lip color leaves a radiant, plumped, wet shine look on the lips. The non-sticky, ultra-sensorial melting gel has an addictive vanilla scent and glides on with ease thanks to the pampering cushion applicator.
- 16 Intense rosebud
- 17 Intense maple
- 18 Intense garnet
- 19 Intense smoky rose
Wonder Perfect Mascara 4D – New – $28.00
An all-in-one, 4D mascara that takes lashes to bold new dimensions: visibly lengthened, curled, defined and volumized—for a captivating, wide-eyed look.
This unique formula combines intense carbon-black mineral pigments with filmogenic Rose Wax for long-wearing color and hold. Clarins’ exclusive Lash Boosting Complex of Sphingony and Panthenol protects lashes and promotes visibly thicker, longer-looking lashes even after you’ve removed your mascara.
Clarins’ exclusive precision brush allows for the perfect balance of volume & definition so no lash goes unnoticed.
- 01 Perfect Black
- 02 Perfect Brown
Clarins Ever Lasting Youth Fluid Foundation – $36.00 for 30 ml
- 105 Nude
- 107 Beige
- 108 Sand
- 109 Wheat
- 110 Honey
- 112 Amber
- 112.3 Sandalwood
- 114 Cappuccino
Everlasting Cushion Liquid Foundation – £31.00 for 15 ml
Part liquid, part compact, NEW Clarins Everlasting Cushion Foundation is a refreshing, water-based formula offering flawless radiant results from morning to night, with a 10-hour humidity and dehydration resistant guarantee. With triple protection against pollution, free radical damage and UV rays, this refillable compact powerfully protects your skin whilst giving you a buildable coverage.
- 103 Ivory
- 105 Nude
- 107 Beige
- 108 Sand
- 109 Wheat
- 110 Honey
- 112 Amber