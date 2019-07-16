Hello beauties!

After teasing you on Instagram with the new Clarins Joli Blushes now is time to reveal the entire Clarins Get Cheeky Fall 2019 Color Collection. For this new makeup release the entire focus is on the new Joli Blushes with a new formula and so cute packaging.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Clarins | soon at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Selfridges, Debenhams, Harrods

Clarins Get Cheeky Fall 2019 Color Collection

With ultra-pigmented color and a pH reactant, Joli Blush will be your go-to for a customized pop of color. From subtle to intense, matte to shimmering. This blush is featherlight and smooth, with each application.

Clarins’ first powder blush enriched with powerful ingredients like Hazelnut oil and Clarins’ Exclusive Anti-Pollution Complex, cheeks are comforted, hydrated, and protected throughout the day!

01 Cheeky baby : Light & matte pale pink



: Light & matte pale pink 02 Cheeky pink : Flaming matte pink



: Flaming matte pink 03 Cheeky rose : Flirty & iridescent fig rose



: Flirty & iridescent fig rose 04 Cheeky purple : Iridescent bright plum



: Iridescent bright plum 05 Cheeky boum : Pearly nude rose with gold highlights



: Pearly nude rose with gold highlights 06 Cheeky coral : Soft & iridescent matte coral



: Soft & iridescent matte coral 07 Cheeky peach : Matte tangy peach



: Matte tangy peach 08 Cheeky mocha: Subtle iridescent brown with gold highlights

Intensely pigmented lip color leaves a radiant, plumped, wet shine look on the lips. The non-sticky, ultra-sensorial melting gel has an addictive vanilla scent and glides on with ease thanks to the pampering cushion applicator.

16 Intense rosebud



17 Intense maple



18 Intense garnet



19 Intense smoky rose

An all-in-one, 4D mascara that takes lashes to bold new dimensions: visibly lengthened, curled, defined and volumized—for a captivating, wide-eyed look.

This unique formula combines intense carbon-black mineral pigments with filmogenic Rose Wax for long-wearing color and hold. Clarins’ exclusive Lash Boosting Complex of Sphingony and Panthenol protects lashes and promotes visibly thicker, longer-looking lashes even after you’ve removed your mascara.

Clarins’ exclusive precision brush allows for the perfect balance of volume & definition so no lash goes unnoticed.

01 Perfect Black

02 Perfect Brown

Clarins Ever Lasting Youth Fluid Foundation – $36.00 for 30 ml

The foundation of makeup that returns to the skin all the radiance of his youth. Thanks to the new Skin Tone Optimizing complex, you will instantly recover a luminous and radiant skin. The spots and imperfections are corrected. The extracts of chicory and Jania rubens contribute to optimize the radiance and radiance of the skin. Day after day, the skin is firmer and fuller, smoother and radiant. 105 Nude

107 Beige

108 Sand

109 Wheat

110 Honey

112 Amber

112.3 Sandalwood

114 Cappuccino Everlasting Cushion Liquid Foundation – £31.00 for 15 ml Part liquid, part compact, NEW Clarins Everlasting Cushion Foundation is a refreshing, water-based formula offering flawless radiant results from morning to night, with a 10-hour humidity and dehydration resistant guarantee. With triple protection against pollution, free radical damage and UV rays, this refillable compact powerfully protects your skin whilst giving you a buildable coverage. 103 Ivory

105 Nude

107 Beige

108 Sand

109 Wheat

110 Honey

