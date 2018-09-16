Home Beauty NARS Hot Tryst Blush Palette Swatches, Photos, First Impressions
Beauty

NARS Hot Tryst Blush Palette Swatches, Photos, First Impressions

September 16, 2018

Hello beauties!

Here you are have more than a sneak peek of NARS Hot Tryst Blush Palette. I got swatches for you right after the jump so keep on reading! This palette will be part of NARS Holiday 2018 Collection but at this moment I don’t have a launch date.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Launching soon at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

NARS Hot Tryst Blush Palette

The palette is housed in a metallic silver, spiked compact for a special, standout touch and embossed with red NARS letters. I’d say is a bit similar to NARS Orgasm Infatuation Palette that is already available for purchase.

I’ll try to post my review ASAP but as a first impression I’d say the palette is flattering for all skin tones. As a light skin tone I personally have only two shades that I would use from this palette as a blush and one as a highlighter. Again, this also depends on my personal preferences, but I don’t usually like very pigmented blushes.

Some of the shades are more sheer while others look more pigmented so you have a pretty good variation. Basically the palette features two highlighters and four blushes. The colors in the middle are the ones that I’d use as a blush, while the top left color I’d use as a highlighter.

I do love the other shades as well but I’ll just choose to wear them differently, because they come up to intense on my skin. You also have a good variations of finishes as well. For the time being I’ll leave you with the swatches bellow and head over to prepare my review. 🙂

What do you ladies think of this palette? Is it a product that you are looking forward too? 🙂

UPS! I almost forgot…ha ha. Don’t forget to check out my #igtv channel as I posted a video with live swatches for this palette. Make sure to browse around my Instagram profile and #igtv as I also posted live swatches of other holiday 2018 products. Have fun watching and DM if you have any questions! 🙂

NARS Hot Tryst Blush Palette Swatches from L to R – Kings Road, Swindle, Untamed

NARS Hot Tryst Blush Palette Swatches from L to R – Friction, Bowery, Adrenaline

1 comment

genevieve September 18, 2018 - 8:12 am

I think this is a much more versatile palette than the Laura Mercier one and most of the shades I do like, and I am very fair like yourself. But again, it would have suit you to purchase the palette as using only a couple of shades is definitely not cost effective. The swatches are beautiful.

Reply

