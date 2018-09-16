MAC Holiday 2018 Shiny Pretty Things Collection SWATCHES & First Impressions

Hello beauties!

We are slowly getting to see sneak peeks of upcoming Holiday 2018 Collections. Even though I’m not ready to think about Christmas yet I want to share with you my first impressions and swatches of MAC Holiday 2018 Shiny Pretty Things Collection. I have the color story for you as well and in case you missed it I talked about these products on my #igtv channel (live swatches).

Also if you want to see more products from another MAC Holiday 2018 Collection just head over to my Instagram page and check out the #igtv videos.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 11 October 2018 at MAC Cosmetics / 24 October 2018 another MAC Holiday 2018 Collection

MAC Holiday 2018 Shiny Pretty Things Collection

Extra Dimension Skinfinish – Limited Edition – $35.00

Oh Darling

Snowflushed

Lipstick – $19.50

Both Cheeks

Straight Fire

Babetown

A Wink of Pink

At Leisure

Shiny Pretty Shadow – $21.00

Make a Wish

P for Pink

Just Chilling

Major Win

Joy To

Lipglass – $18.50

Rosebuddy

Scarcely Seen

Caketop

Ice Orchid

Tudor Rose

Dazzleliner – $22.00

Statuesque

Holiday Time!

Midnight Toast

A Little Moonlight

The collection will also feature two face compacts, one for Fair skin which I have right here and there other for Medium / Deep skin.

So the one that you see swatched bellow feature:

Extra Dimension Skinfinish Highlighter in String Lights

Extra Dimension Blush in Sweater Weather

Extra Dimension Bronzer in Five Alarm Kiss

I will post individual reviews as soon as I can but as a first impression I’ll say this. The pigmentation is average. I swatched the colors on bare skin and I’m sure you’ll agree that these will show mostly on fair and light skin tones. So basically if you are looking for something more natural, casual and meant for a fresh, daytime look this palette will do.

If you want more pigmentation, an intense color payoff or a beaming highlighter then I’d suggest the Extra Dimension Skinfinish Highlighters. They are both rich, pigmented and show off amazing even on bare skin. I personally prefer the Snowflushed version for that pink shift.

The other color, Oh Darling, I believe it has too much yellow and gold undertone for my preference. I definitely think that this one will complement medium and darker skin tones beautifully.

The packaging doesn’t need any further presentation I believe. To me it just screams holiday season and I love the pattern of the highlighters and palette.

I think I’ll say pass to the lip products and single eyeshadows from this collection and get my attention oriented towards the MAC Holiday 2018 Sets instead. 🙂

Enjoy more photos…