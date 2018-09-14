Hello pretties!

Take a look at swatches of NARS Orgasm Infatuation Palette right after the jump. This new and limited edition cheek palette is part of NARS Holiday 2018. If you are into NARS blushes than I have a good news for you! Keep your eyes on the blog or on my Instagram (especially #igtv channel) if you want to see swatches of NARS Hot Tryst Cheek Palette. I will post more details later on. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 15 September 2018 at SEPHORA (early access for Rouges)

NARS Orgasm Infatuation Palette Holiday 2018

NARS Orgasm Infatuation Palette – Limited Edition – $42.00

Play up cheeks with a blush and highlighting powder, both in the award-winning, universally-flattering Orgasm shade, plus Laguna Bronzing Powder. The palette is housed in a metallic pink, spiked compact for a special, standout touch.