Home Beauty NARS Orgasm Infatuation Palette Holiday 2018
Beauty

NARS Orgasm Infatuation Palette Holiday 2018

September 14, 2018

Hello pretties!

Take a look at swatches of NARS Orgasm Infatuation Palette right after the jump. This new and limited edition cheek palette is part of NARS Holiday 2018. If you are into NARS blushes than I have a good news for you! Keep your eyes on the blog or on my Instagram (especially #igtv channel) if you want to see swatches of NARS Hot Tryst Cheek Palette. I will post more details later on. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 15 September 2018 at SEPHORA (early access for Rouges)

NARS Orgasm Infatuation Palette Holiday 2018

NARS Orgasm Infatuation Palette – Limited Edition – $42.00

Play up cheeks with a blush and highlighting powder, both in the award-winning, universally-flattering Orgasm shade, plus Laguna Bronzing Powder. The palette is housed in a metallic pink, spiked compact for a special, standout touch.

  • Laguna – Buildable bronzer with golden shimmer
  • Orgasm – Pinky-peach blush
  • Orgasm – Peachy-pink highlighting blush

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Paul & Joe Orange Skincare Collection for Fall...

August 29, 2010

Jill Stuart Base Makeup Spring 2015

January 15, 2015

MAC Mineralize Collection Spring 2018

April 6, 2018

Estee Lauder Spring into Pink Gift with Purchase

May 1, 2014

NARS Makeup Collection for Spring 2011 – Sneak...

December 18, 2010

Guerlain Summer 2013 Terra Ora Collection – Info...

February 11, 2013

Declare war to acne with Avon, Clinique, Vichy,...

September 11, 2009

Catrice It Pieces Fall Winter 2016 Collection

June 7, 2016

Sensuous Gold Makeup Look

June 11, 2014

Isadora Bohemian Flair 2016 Fall Collection

June 14, 2016

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet