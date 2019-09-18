Hello beauties !!!

Introducing Huda Beauty The Throwbacks Collection: eight dope new shades inspired by my obsession with 90s supermodels and everything 90s. I LOVE the sultry pinks and warm browns that the 90s are famous for, and these retro shades will instantly give you supermodel vibes so you can channel your inner Cindy Crawford or Naomi Campbell. I’m SO in love with the shade Board Meeting, which is the perfect 90s shade of brown.

U.S. / UK / International – 25 September 2019 at SEPHORA, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Of course, perfecting the formula was one thing, but creating the shades was a whole different story – we literally went through 1000 shades. I always think; men have their ‘power suits’, but nothing gives me greater confidence than finding the right lipstick – for me, the right shade for the right occasion makes me feel so empowered.

Shades:

Last Night

Board Meeting

Girls Trip

Prom Night

Dirty Thirty

Game Night

Wedding Day

First Kiss

