Hello sweeties!
I’m so excited because I can finally share with you the new NARS Holiday 2018 Collection & Sets. Like every year, NARS is going to release its Holiday Color Collection and separate the Gifting Collection with various sets. 🙂
NARS Cosmetics introduces the Holiday 2018 Collection. Uncover your inner rebel with a covetable,limited-edition series inspired by the iconic punk fashion of the 1970s. Stud your style with daring shimmer and shine; spike it with explicitly bold shades for a look that’s all attitude and no limits.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 4 October 2018 at Sephora, Nordstrom, ULTA
NARS Holiday 2018 Collection & Sets
Powermatte Lip Luster – Limited Edition – $26.00
Available 10/4 at NARS. 10/18 at specialty department stores.
- Hardcore – Shimmering rose gold
- Shredded – Shimmering mauve rose
- Shatter – Shimmering cocoa
- Pierce – Shimmering burgundy
- Combat – Shimmering blackberry
- Blackheart – Shimmering black/brown
Audacious Lipstick – Limited Edition – $34.00
- Sheena – Burnt coral nude (Nordstrom Exclusive, 10/18)
- Nancy – Deep plum (NARS Exclusive, 10/4)
- Siouxsie – Burgundy (Sephora Exclusive, 10/8)
Provocateur Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $49.00
Available 10/4 on NARS, 10/18 at specialty department stores.
- Vinyl – Iridescent light peach
- Endless Party – Burnt mauve
- Exploit – Dusty rose with iridescent shimmer
- Screech – Gold with silver shimmer
- Smash It Up – Shimmering black
- Not for Sale – Shimmering aubergine
Hot Tryst Cheek Palette – Limited Edition – $59.00 (See Swatches)
Available 10/4 at NARS, 10/8 at Sephora.
- Kings Road – Opalescent pink
- Swindle – Sparkling pale pink
- Untamed – Shimmering magenta
- Friction – Shimmering taupe
- Bowery – Shimmering coral
- Adrenaline – Raspberry with gold shimmer
Riot Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set – Limited Edition – $45.00 (Launches 10/4 at NARS)
- Riot – Deep crimson
- Clash – Dusty rose
- Rebel – Bordeaux
- Wasted – Magenta
Ransom Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set – Limited Edition – $45.00 (Launches 10/18 at Nordstrom)
- Skin Tight – Pink beige
- Rowdy – Nude beige
- Mayhem – Mauve
- Trashed – Orchid
Manic Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set – Limited Edition – $45.00 (10/ 8 at Sephora)
- Vicious – Rose
- Bondage – Deep camel
- Chaos – Deep raspberry
- Spike – Deep blackberry
Little Fetishes – Limited Edition – $24.00
- Capri/Dolce Vita Highlighter / blush (10/4 at NARS, 10/14 at Ulta)
- Laguna/Fort de France Bronzer / highlighter (10/4 at NARS, 10/8 at Sephora)
- Orgasm/Orgasm Lipstick / blush (10/8 at Sephora)
- Rita/Mona Lipstick / lipstick (10/4 at NARS, 10/14 at Ulta)
Chaos Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Duo – Limited Edition – $29.00 (10/4 at NARS, 10/14 at Ulta)
- Decibel – Mauve nude
- Zipped – Dusty orchid
Defiant Lip Gloss Set – Limited Edition – $35.00 (10/4 exclusively at NARS)
- Big Trouble – Creme coral
- Bite – Shimmering burnt copper
- Noise – Creme bordeaux
Scandal Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $49.00 (10/4 exclusively at NARS)
- Stage Dive – Matte royal blue
- Break It Up – Teal with silver shimmer
- Filth and Fury – Gunmetal with golden shimmer
- Radical – Matte chocolate brown
- Moshpit – Matte black
- Creeper – Shimmering silver
Orgasm Infatuation Palette – Limited Edition – $42.00 (10/8 exclusively at Sephora)
- Laguna – Diffused brown powder with golden shimmer (Bronzing Powder)
- Orgasm – Peachy pink with golden shimmer (Blush)
- Orgasm – Pale peachy pink with golden shimmer (Highlighting Blush)
High Voltage Highlighter Palette – Limited Edition – $42.00 (10/4 exclusively at NARS)
- 1977 – Opalescent pink
- Fort de France – Champagne
- Queen – Rose copper
Heartbreaker Blush Palette – Limited Edition – $42.00 (10/14 exclusively at Ulta)
- Luster Sheer golden apricot
- Orgasm Peachy pink with golden shimmer
- Amour Matte rose pink
Uncensored Advent Calendar – Limited Edition – $150.00 (10/4 exclusively at NARS)
Includes:
- Mini Dragon Girl Velvet Matte Lip Pencil
- Mini Orgasm Blush
- Mini Bound Velvet Lip Glide
- Mini Rita Audacious Lipstick
- Via Veneto Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner
- Anita Audacious Lipstick
- Mini Let’s Go Crazy Velvet Matte Lip Pencil
- Pencil Sharpener
- Mini Le Palace Velvet Lip Glide
- Mini Vanilla Radiant Creamy Concealer
- Dolce Vita Blush
- Mini American Woman Powermatte Lip Pigment
- Medium Lure Velvet Lip Glide
- Mini SMudgeproof Eyeshadow Base
- Bumpy Ride Blush
- Medium Vault Velvet Lip Glide
- Mini Laguna Bronzing Powder
- Mini Starwoman Powermatte Lip Pigment
- Mini Custard Radiant Creamy Concealer
- Medium Roseland Velvet Lip Glide
- Mini Do Me Baby Velvet Matte Lip Pencil
- Mini Mona Audacious Lipstick
- Sioxsie Spiked Audacious Lipstick
- Hanamachi Kabuki Brush
Enjoy more photos…