October 2, 2018

Hello sweeties!

I’m so excited because I can finally share with you the new NARS Holiday 2018 Collection & Sets. Like every year, NARS is going to release its Holiday Color Collection and separate the Gifting Collection with various sets. 🙂

NARS Cosmetics introduces the Holiday 2018 Collection. Uncover your inner rebel with a covetable,limited-edition series inspired by the iconic punk fashion of the 1970s. Stud your style with daring shimmer and shine; spike it with explicitly bold shades for a look that’s all attitude and no limits.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 4 October 2018 at Sephora, Nordstrom, ULTA

NARS Holiday 2018 Collection & Sets

Powermatte Lip Luster – Limited Edition – $26.00

Available 10/4 at NARS. 10/18 at specialty department stores.

  • Hardcore – Shimmering rose gold
  • Shredded – Shimmering mauve rose
  • Shatter – Shimmering cocoa
  • Pierce – Shimmering burgundy
  • Combat – Shimmering blackberry
  • Blackheart – Shimmering black/brown

Audacious Lipstick – Limited Edition – $34.00

  • Sheena – Burnt coral nude (Nordstrom Exclusive, 10/18)
  • Nancy – Deep plum (NARS Exclusive, 10/4)
  • Siouxsie – Burgundy (Sephora Exclusive, 10/8)

Provocateur Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $49.00

Available 10/4 on NARS, 10/18 at specialty department stores.

  • Vinyl – Iridescent light peach
  • Endless Party – Burnt mauve
  • Exploit – Dusty rose with iridescent shimmer
  • Screech – Gold with silver shimmer
  • Smash It Up – Shimmering black
  • Not for Sale – Shimmering aubergine

Hot Tryst Cheek Palette – Limited Edition – $59.00 (See Swatches)

Available 10/4 at NARS, 10/8 at Sephora.

  • Kings Road – Opalescent pink
  • Swindle – Sparkling pale pink
  • Untamed – Shimmering magenta
  • Friction – Shimmering taupe
  • Bowery – Shimmering coral
  • Adrenaline – Raspberry with gold shimmer

Riot Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set – Limited Edition – $45.00 (Launches 10/4 at NARS)

  • Riot – Deep crimson
  • Clash – Dusty rose
  • Rebel – Bordeaux
  • Wasted – Magenta

Ransom Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set – Limited Edition – $45.00 (Launches 10/18 at Nordstrom)

  • Skin Tight – Pink beige
  • Rowdy – Nude beige
  • Mayhem – Mauve
  • Trashed – Orchid

Manic Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set – Limited Edition – $45.00 (10/ 8 at Sephora)

  • Vicious – Rose
  • Bondage – Deep camel
  • Chaos – Deep raspberry
  • Spike – Deep blackberry

Little Fetishes – Limited Edition – $24.00

  • Capri/Dolce Vita Highlighter / blush (10/4 at NARS, 10/14 at Ulta)
  • Laguna/Fort de France Bronzer / highlighter (10/4 at NARS, 10/8 at Sephora)
  • Orgasm/Orgasm Lipstick / blush (10/8 at Sephora)
  • Rita/Mona Lipstick / lipstick (10/4 at NARS, 10/14 at Ulta)

Chaos Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Duo – Limited Edition – $29.00 (10/4 at NARS, 10/14 at Ulta)

  • Decibel – Mauve nude
  • Zipped – Dusty orchid

Defiant Lip Gloss Set – Limited Edition – $35.00 (10/4 exclusively at NARS)

  • Big Trouble – Creme coral
  • Bite – Shimmering burnt copper
  • Noise – Creme bordeaux

Scandal Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $49.00 (10/4 exclusively at NARS)

  • Stage Dive – Matte royal blue
  • Break It Up – Teal with silver shimmer
  • Filth and Fury – Gunmetal with golden shimmer
  • Radical – Matte chocolate brown
  • Moshpit – Matte black
  • Creeper – Shimmering silver

Orgasm Infatuation Palette – Limited Edition – $42.00 (10/8 exclusively at Sephora)

  • Laguna – Diffused brown powder with golden shimmer (Bronzing Powder)
  • Orgasm – Peachy pink with golden shimmer (Blush)
  • Orgasm – Pale peachy pink with golden shimmer (Highlighting Blush)

High Voltage Highlighter Palette – Limited Edition – $42.00 (10/4 exclusively at NARS)

  • 1977 – Opalescent pink
  • Fort de France – Champagne
  • Queen – Rose copper

Heartbreaker Blush Palette – Limited Edition – $42.00 (10/14 exclusively at Ulta)

  • Luster Sheer golden apricot
  • Orgasm Peachy pink with golden shimmer
  • Amour Matte rose pink

Uncensored Advent Calendar – Limited Edition – $150.00 (10/4 exclusively at NARS)

Includes:

  • Mini Dragon Girl Velvet Matte Lip Pencil
  • Mini Orgasm Blush
  • Mini Bound Velvet Lip Glide
  • Mini Rita Audacious Lipstick
  • Via Veneto Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner
  • Anita Audacious Lipstick
  • Mini Let’s Go Crazy Velvet Matte Lip Pencil
  • Pencil Sharpener
  • Mini Le Palace Velvet Lip Glide
  • Mini Vanilla Radiant Creamy Concealer
  • Dolce Vita Blush
  • Mini American Woman Powermatte Lip Pigment
  • Medium Lure Velvet Lip Glide
  • Mini SMudgeproof Eyeshadow Base
  • Bumpy Ride Blush
  • Medium Vault Velvet Lip Glide
  • Mini Laguna Bronzing Powder
  • Mini Starwoman Powermatte Lip Pigment
  • Mini Custard Radiant Creamy Concealer
  • Medium Roseland Velvet Lip Glide
  • Mini Do Me Baby Velvet Matte Lip Pencil
  • Mini Mona Audacious Lipstick
  • Sioxsie Spiked Audacious Lipstick
  • Hanamachi Kabuki Brush

Enjoy more photos…

 

