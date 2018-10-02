Hello sweeties!

I’m so excited because I can finally share with you the new NARS Holiday 2018 Collection & Sets. Like every year, NARS is going to release its Holiday Color Collection and separate the Gifting Collection with various sets. 🙂

NARS Cosmetics introduces the Holiday 2018 Collection. Uncover your inner rebel with a covetable,limited-edition series inspired by the iconic punk fashion of the 1970s. Stud your style with daring shimmer and shine; spike it with explicitly bold shades for a look that’s all attitude and no limits.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 4 October 2018 at Sephora, Nordstrom, ULTA

NARS Holiday 2018 Collection & Sets

Powermatte Lip Luster – Limited Edition – $26.00 Available 10/4 at NARS. 10/18 at specialty department stores. Hardcore – Shimmering rose gold

– Shimmering rose gold Shredded – Shimmering mauve rose

– Shimmering mauve rose Shatter – Shimmering cocoa

– Shimmering cocoa Pierce – Shimmering burgundy

– Shimmering burgundy Combat – Shimmering blackberry

– Shimmering blackberry Blackheart – Shimmering black/brown

Audacious Lipstick – Limited Edition – $34.00 Sheena – Burnt coral nude (Nordstrom Exclusive, 10/18)

– Burnt coral nude (Nordstrom Exclusive, 10/18) Nancy – Deep plum (NARS Exclusive, 10/4)

– Deep plum (NARS Exclusive, 10/4) Siouxsie – Burgundy (Sephora Exclusive, 10/8)

Provocateur Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $49.00 Available 10/4 on NARS, 10/18 at specialty department stores. Vinyl – Iridescent light peach

– Iridescent light peach Endless Party – Burnt mauve

– Burnt mauve Exploit – Dusty rose with iridescent shimmer

– Dusty rose with iridescent shimmer Screech – Gold with silver shimmer

– Gold with silver shimmer Smash It Up – Shimmering black

– Shimmering black Not for Sale – Shimmering aubergine

Hot Tryst Cheek Palette – Limited Edition – $59.00 (See Swatches) Available 10/4 at NARS, 10/8 at Sephora. Kings Road – Opalescent pink

– Opalescent pink Swindle – Sparkling pale pink

– Sparkling pale pink Untamed – Shimmering magenta

– Shimmering magenta Friction – Shimmering taupe

– Shimmering taupe Bowery – Shimmering coral

– Shimmering coral Adrenaline – Raspberry with gold shimmer

Riot Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set – Limited Edition – $45.00 (Launches 10/4 at NARS) Riot – Deep crimson

– Deep crimson Clash – Dusty rose

– Dusty rose Rebel – Bordeaux

– Bordeaux Wasted – Magenta

Ransom Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set – Limited Edition – $45.00 (Launches 10/18 at Nordstrom) Skin Tight – Pink beige

– Pink beige Rowdy – Nude beige

– Nude beige Mayhem – Mauve

– Mauve Trashed – Orchid

Manic Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set – Limited Edition – $45.00 (10/ 8 at Sephora) Vicious – Rose

– Rose Bondage – Deep camel

– Deep camel Chaos – Deep raspberry

– Deep raspberry Spike – Deep blackberry

Little Fetishes – Limited Edition – $24.00 Capri/Dolce Vita Highlighter / blush (10/4 at NARS, 10/14 at Ulta)

Highlighter / blush (10/4 at NARS, 10/14 at Ulta) Laguna/Fort de France Bronzer / highlighter (10/4 at NARS, 10/8 at Sephora)

Bronzer / highlighter (10/4 at NARS, 10/8 at Sephora) Orgasm/Orgasm Lipstick / blush (10/8 at Sephora)

Lipstick / blush (10/8 at Sephora) Rita/Mona Lipstick / lipstick (10/4 at NARS, 10/14 at Ulta)

Chaos Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Duo – Limited Edition – $29.00 (10/4 at NARS, 10/14 at Ulta) Decibel – Mauve nude

– Mauve nude Zipped – Dusty orchid

Defiant Lip Gloss Set – Limited Edition – $35.00 (10/4 exclusively at NARS) Big Trouble – Creme coral

– Creme coral Bite – Shimmering burnt copper

– Shimmering burnt copper Noise – Creme bordeaux

Scandal Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $49.00 (10/4 exclusively at NARS) Stage Dive – Matte royal blue

– Matte royal blue Break It Up – Teal with silver shimmer

– Teal with silver shimmer Filth and Fury – Gunmetal with golden shimmer

– Gunmetal with golden shimmer Radical – Matte chocolate brown

– Matte chocolate brown Moshpit – Matte black

– Matte black Creeper – Shimmering silver

Orgasm Infatuation Palette – Limited Edition – $42.00 (10/8 exclusively at Sephora) Laguna – Diffused brown powder with golden shimmer (Bronzing Powder)

– Diffused brown powder with golden shimmer (Bronzing Powder) Orgasm – Peachy pink with golden shimmer (Blush)

– Peachy pink with golden shimmer (Blush) Orgasm – Pale peachy pink with golden shimmer (Highlighting Blush)

High Voltage Highlighter Palette – Limited Edition – $42.00 (10/4 exclusively at NARS) 1977 – Opalescent pink

– Opalescent pink Fort de France – Champagne

– Champagne Queen – Rose copper

Heartbreaker Blush Palette – Limited Edition – $42.00 (10/14 exclusively at Ulta) Luster Sheer golden apricot

Sheer golden apricot Orgasm Peachy pink with golden shimmer

Peachy pink with golden shimmer Amour Matte rose pink

Uncensored Advent Calendar – Limited Edition – $150.00 (10/4 exclusively at NARS) Includes: Mini Dragon Girl Velvet Matte Lip Pencil

Mini Orgasm Blush

Mini Bound Velvet Lip Glide

Mini Rita Audacious Lipstick

Via Veneto Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner

Anita Audacious Lipstick

Mini Let’s Go Crazy Velvet Matte Lip Pencil

Pencil Sharpener

Mini Le Palace Velvet Lip Glide

Mini Vanilla Radiant Creamy Concealer

Dolce Vita Blush

Mini American Woman Powermatte Lip Pigment

Medium Lure Velvet Lip Glide

Mini SMudgeproof Eyeshadow Base

Bumpy Ride Blush

Medium Vault Velvet Lip Glide

Mini Laguna Bronzing Powder

Mini Starwoman Powermatte Lip Pigment

Mini Custard Radiant Creamy Concealer

Medium Roseland Velvet Lip Glide

Mini Do Me Baby Velvet Matte Lip Pencil

Mini Mona Audacious Lipstick

Sioxsie Spiked Audacious Lipstick

Hanamachi Kabuki Brush

