Chanel fans is time to be excited as the brand launches new products. I have swatches of the new Chanel Rouge Allure Liquid Powder shades so keep on reading. It’s basically a liquid matte lip color available in six shades with a special type of applicator. Check out the swatches and decide if you want to make your purchase as they are already available. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

Chanel Rouge Allure Liquid Powder SWATCHES

A matte, creamy, powder-like lip color that delivers a blurred effect and glides onto the lips for seamless coverage.

Designed with a unique sponge applicator, this lip color delivers the creamy yet powder-like texture seamlessly for light-to-intense coverage with a softly blurred matte finish.

Shades:

950 Plaisir

952 Evocation

954 Radical

956 Invincible

958

960 Avant-Gardiste

Swatches via Vogue Tw