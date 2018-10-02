Hello pretties!
Chanel fans is time to be excited as the brand launches new products. I have swatches of the new Chanel Rouge Allure Liquid Powder shades so keep on reading. It’s basically a liquid matte lip color available in six shades with a special type of applicator. Check out the swatches and decide if you want to make your purchase as they are already available. 🙂
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom
Chanel Rouge Allure Liquid Powder SWATCHES
Rouge Allure Liquid Powder Liquid Matte Lip Color – $30.00
A matte, creamy, powder-like lip color that delivers a blurred effect and glides onto the lips for seamless coverage.
Designed with a unique sponge applicator, this lip color delivers the creamy yet powder-like texture seamlessly for light-to-intense coverage with a softly blurred matte finish.
Shades:
- 950 Plaisir
- 952 Evocation
- 954 Radical
- 956 Invincible
- 958
- 960 Avant-Gardiste
SHOP THIS POST