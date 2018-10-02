Home Beauty Chanel Rouge Allure Liquid Powder SWATCHES
Chanel Rouge Allure Liquid Powder SWATCHES

October 2, 2018

Hello pretties!

Chanel fans is time to be excited as the brand launches new products. I have swatches of the new Chanel Rouge Allure Liquid Powder shades so keep on reading. It’s basically a liquid matte lip color available in six shades with a special type of applicator. Check out the swatches and decide if you want to make your purchase as they are already available. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

Rouge Allure Liquid Powder Liquid Matte Lip Color – $30.00

A matte, creamy, powder-like lip color that delivers a blurred effect and glides onto the lips for seamless coverage.

Designed with a unique sponge applicator, this lip color delivers the creamy yet powder-like texture seamlessly for light-to-intense coverage with a softly blurred matte finish.

Shades:

  • 950 Plaisir
  • 952 Evocation
  • 954 Radical
  • 956 Invincible
  • 958
  • 960 Avant-Gardiste

Swatches via Vogue Tw

