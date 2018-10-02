Dior Holiday 2018 Collection & Sets Available NOW!

Hello beauties!

Dior Holiday 2018 Collection & Sets are announcing the beginning of the holiday season. Everything is already available if you want to take a closer look. I’ve blogged about this topic before when I showed you various Dior Holiday 2018 Makeup, Skincare and Perfume Sets. There are a lot of surprises coming from Dior this season. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

Dior Holiday 2018 Collection & Sets

To celebrate the season, Rouge Dior has been released in a festive collector’s edition featuring a band set with stars and a stick engraved with a wish: Love, Faith, Luck, Bliss and Thrill”.

Shades:

080 Red Smile : Bright red, satin finish

: Bright red, satin finish 772 Classic Matte : Rosewood, matte finish

: Rosewood, matte finish 434 Promenade : Rosy Nude, satin finish

: Rosy Nude, satin finish 999: Iconic red, satin finish

This holiday season, the limited-edition Rouge Blush celebrates Christian Dior’s lucky star. The texture fuses with the skin for buildable coverage. This luminous shade dusts the cheeks with a golden shimmer. The finishing touch to your holiday makeup look.

001: A golden shade with a cosmic glow

This eyeshadow palette is available in two harmonies, one in warm gold tones and the other in silver, to create dazzling eye makeup looks.

A variety of textures reunited in a single case to style the eyes by playing with layers of colours.

A highly concentrated texture for bold colour impact on application. The concentration is such that very little product goes a long way to achieve optimal makeup results. The powders glide on the skin to style the eyes by playing with layers of colours.

057 Moonlight : A dazzling harmony of silver, ash grey, taupe and platinum like the cool, shimmering light of the Moon.

: A dazzling harmony of silver, ash grey, taupe and platinum like the cool, shimmering light of the Moon. 617 Lucky Star: An array of browns, burnished gold and frosted chestnut.

This limited-edition Rouge Dior coffret features a Jewel Edition Rouge Dior 999 along with 5 refills in emblematic Dior shades engraved with: Love, Faith, Luck, Bliss, Thrill or Fame.

This Rouge Dior Couture Collection coffret contains shades in matte or satin finishes, flamboyant or tinged with blue, to mix and match to your heart’s delight.

999 Matte: Iconic red, matte finish

999: Iconic red, satin finish

772 Classic Matte: Rosewood, matte finish

080 Red Smile: Bright red, satin finish

683 Rendezvous: Nude rosewood, satin finish

434 Promenade: Hazelnut beige, satin finish

This holiday season, the band of the Rouge Dior lipstick is adorned with delicate stars in reference to Christian Dior’s famous lucky star.

Diorific, the legendary accessory with an Haute Couture finish, the signature of Dior glamour housed in a golden “jewel” case. Diorific lipstick dresses the lips in elegant, matte colours.

A unique formula for rich shades with a luminous, long-wearing matte finish and perfectly shaped and lined lips that are captivatingly sophisticated. Dreaming of a golden tube of lipstick for a Dior Christmas?

360 Élégante: this vintage pink is just what you need

620 Stunning: a subtly intriguing taupe

780 Lovely: a mysterious mauve tinged with poetry

550 Désirable: an orangey crimson like a magnet for the eyes

760 Triomphante: an intense red, a sure confidence-booster

890 Audacieuse: a captivating burgundy for true heroines

This palette is adorned with a studded canework motif to create a pure object of desire. The accessory no modern woman can do without, it combines vibrant colors with iridescent shimmer to create two festive beauty looks in both nude and bold versions.

Shades:

Eyeshadows in 711, 641, 798, 296, 076 and 658

Addict Ultra-Gloss in 583

Rouge Dior in 634

Addict Lacquer Stick in 564 Melrose

The Daring Lip Palette is adorned with a studded canework motif to create a pure object of desire. The accessory no modern woman can do without, it offers the perfect balance between intense matte shades and vibrant, satiny colors to create a radiant smile for any occasion.

Shades:

677 Indie Rose

759 Dior Mania

999 Matte

964 Ambitious Matte

008 Sparkling Pink

This palette is adorned with a studded canework motif to create a pure object of desire. The accessory no modern woman can do without, it has everything you need to create two festive, radiant beauty looks—subtle makeup with light, pearl shades or more vibrant eyes with bold, daring colors.

Shades:

626

798

567

087

522

Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Volume Mascara is a revolutionary mascara that creates a fringe of XXL lashes, while Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer is a serum-primer that conditions your lashes while giving them an immediate oversized look.

Includes:

Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Volume Mascara

Mini Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer

