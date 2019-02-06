Home Beauty NARS Exposed Spring 2019 Collection
Beauty

NARS Exposed Spring 2019 Collection

February 7, 2019

Hello beauties!

NARS Exposed Spring 2019 Collection is a limited edition release that is filled with joyful and vibrant colors. The NARS Exposed Cheek Palette itself is a joy to the eyes, featuring six limited edition shades. I’ve already seen swatches of this palette online and all the colors go from sheer to pigmented in just a few layers. I have my eyes on this palette so you’ll definitely see a review on Chicprofile soon enough.

It’s definitely similar to NARS Hot Tryst Cheek Palette (review, swatches) which was a Holiday 2018 release. So if you have that one I don’t know how willing will you be to invest in a new one who looks pretty much the same. As I said I’ll be definitely buying it for review purposes and I’m pretty sure it will have the same good quality.

Availability

U.S. / UK Launch Date – March 2019 at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Harrods, Selfridges

Asia Launch Date – 22 March 2019

 

NARS Exposed Spring 2019 Collection

Exposed Cheek Palette – Limited Edition – $59.00

Shades:

  • Tell All
  • Now or Never
  • Give It Away
  • Make You Mine
  • Come Hither
  • Give it Away
  • New Fling

NARS Explicit Color Lip Duo – Limited Edition

Each set features the famous NARS Velvet lip products like Velvet Matte Lip Pencil and Velvet Matte Lip Glide. All three sets feature famous colors of the brand like rose pink, pink mauve and vivid red.

Shades: No.167, No.8399, No.8398

NARS After Glow Lip Balm – Asia Limited Edition

These lip balms offer plenty moisturizing ingredients but I’m afraid they may be Asia exclusive. I do hope we will be able to buy them online at least.

These gorgeous spring shades like rose maroon and raspberry pink offer a sheer color with a glossy finish. They look pretty yummy to me! 🙂

Enjoy more photos…

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

COOLA Sunless Tan Review, Photos

May 19, 2018

Chanel Holiday 2015 Rouge Allure Collection

August 25, 2015

Urban Decay Born to Run Palette for Summer...

June 7, 2018

Lancôme Americana Eye Set for Summer 2014

March 20, 2014

Random Photos 22 April 2012

April 22, 2012

Lancome Summer 2013 Gloss In Love – New...

April 12, 2013

Fashion news-New York

June 21, 2008

OPI Big Apple Red Nail Polish – Review,...

December 22, 2013

Preview on the MAC 2010 Spring Collections –...

November 13, 2009

Marc Jacobs Air Blush Soft Glow Duo for...

June 27, 2016

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet