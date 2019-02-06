Hello beauties!

NARS Exposed Spring 2019 Collection is a limited edition release that is filled with joyful and vibrant colors. The NARS Exposed Cheek Palette itself is a joy to the eyes, featuring six limited edition shades. I’ve already seen swatches of this palette online and all the colors go from sheer to pigmented in just a few layers. I have my eyes on this palette so you’ll definitely see a review on Chicprofile soon enough.

It’s definitely similar to NARS Hot Tryst Cheek Palette (review, swatches) which was a Holiday 2018 release. So if you have that one I don’t know how willing will you be to invest in a new one who looks pretty much the same. As I said I’ll be definitely buying it for review purposes and I’m pretty sure it will have the same good quality.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – March 2019 at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Harrods, Selfridges

Asia Launch Date – 22 March 2019

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

NARS Exposed Spring 2019 Collection

Exposed Cheek Palette – Limited Edition – $59.00

Shades:

Tell All

Now or Never

Give It Away

Make You Mine

Come Hither

Give it Away

New Fling

NARS Explicit Color Lip Duo – Limited Edition

Each set features the famous NARS Velvet lip products like Velvet Matte Lip Pencil and Velvet Matte Lip Glide. All three sets feature famous colors of the brand like rose pink, pink mauve and vivid red.

Shades: No.167, No.8399, No.8398

NARS After Glow Lip Balm – Asia Limited Edition

These lip balms offer plenty moisturizing ingredients but I’m afraid they may be Asia exclusive. I do hope we will be able to buy them online at least.

These gorgeous spring shades like rose maroon and raspberry pink offer a sheer color with a glossy finish. They look pretty yummy to me! 🙂

Enjoy more photos…