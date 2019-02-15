Hello pretties!

Gather around for the first photos and preliminary information of Dior Backstage 2019 Makeup Collection. Basically the concept remains the same one from which Dior Backstage 2018 Collection was born. Is a makeup line that was born from the back stage of the fashion shows. It’s a classic makeup collection offering basic products that will help you achieve a beautiful makeup look. I bought a few pieces from last year’s Backstage Collection but I didn’t review them on the blog. Maybe I should as they are still present in the store.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – NOW at Dillard’s (only Lip Maximizer shades) |April 2019 at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Harrods, Selfridges, Debenhams, Escentual

Asia Launch Date – 5 April 2019

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Dior Backstage 2019 Makeup Collection

The prices for Dior Backstage items are more affordable and the packaging looks more basic, even cheaper like some have said. I personally just bought a few pieces from Dior Backstage Collection in the past just for review purposes, as for me personally the packaging was a major hold back and the shades were kinda of basic.

This year in the new Dior Backstage 2019 Makeup Collection we have as a new entry an eyeshadow palette along with a new shades of Lip Maximizer (available NOW at Dillard’s).

Shades:

001 Light Pink

004 Coral

006 Berry

007 Raspberry

009 Holo Purple

010 Holo Pink

012 Rosewood

013 Beige

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Dior Backstage Eye Palette – New – $49.00 / £39.00

Dior Backstage Eye Palette is the Dior makeup artists’ secret weapon to create an array of pro eye looks, from the most natural to the most defined. Inspired by the energy backstage at the runway shows and makeup artist essentials, the Dior Backstage Eye Palette includes shades that suit all skin tones in buildable matte and iridescent textures for perfect eyes.

Amber Neutrals

Enjoy more photos…