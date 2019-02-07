Hello pretties!

Watch out for NARS Multi Use Gloss 2019 Spring Collection which will be launching as a limited edition in April. Just like the name implies, NARS Multi Use Gloss is a new product that can be safely used on lips, eyes and cheeks. There will be five new shades to choose from. Keep on reading to find out more!

Asia Launch Date – 19 April 2019

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Spring 2019 at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Harrods, Selfridges

NARS Multi Use Gloss 2019 Spring Collection

The texture contains moisturizing ingredients such as coconut oil that makes skin and lips feel soft and tidy. All five shades are glittery and super sparkly. From a metallic rose and a soft gold rose that will give a plus of a natural complexion look, all shades can be layered as they go from sheer to more pigmented.

Another new entry will the be the 9 shades of NARS lip gloss N. They will be ranging from light pink nude to soft brown or lavender to pastel pink and vivid gold. The texture is a bit sticky but the colors are juicy. 🙂