Hello pretties!

Check out the first information regarding NARS Erdem Spring 2018 Collection. The new NARS Erdem Makeup Collection has been announced earlier featuring 13 limited edition products. NARS Erdem capsule collection will be hitting counters in late Spring with a totally new packaging than we’ve seen so far. The branding inspiration comes from Erdem’s favourite blue Pantone and everything floral.

Availability

UK Launch Date – 15 April 2018 exclusively at Selfridges

U.S. Launch Date – TBA (end April / May 2018) at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

International Launch Date – May 2018

NARS Erdem Spring 2018 Collection

Lip Powder Palette – Limited Edition

Poison Rose – features a creamy primer, followed by four lipstick colors with buildable coverage and blendable formula

Multi Use Highlighter Pencil – Limited Edition

Opalescent Lavender (for eyes, cheeks and face)

Nars Erdem Blush – Limited Edition

Loves Me – strawberry pink with golden shimmer

Loves Me Not – soft lavender pink

Nars Erdem Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

Night Garden

Fleur Fatale

Lipstick – Limited Edition

Carnival Carnation – sheer raspberry red

Blood Flower – bright cherry red

Wild Flower – deep plum purple

Moon Orchid – sheer light pink

Voodoolay – sheer muted lavender

Sheer Orchid – light purple

Mattifying Blotting Paper – Limited Edition

I’m really curious to know what do you think of this collection and especially the new packaging? Considering I’ve been accustomed to seeing NARS products in black packaging this light color is so unusual for me. 🙂

Enjoy more photos…