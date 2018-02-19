Home Beauty NARS Erdem Spring 2018 Collection
Beauty

NARS Erdem Spring 2018 Collection

February 19, 2018

Hello pretties!

Check out the first information regarding NARS Erdem Spring 2018 Collection. The new NARS Erdem Makeup Collection has been announced earlier featuring 13 limited edition products. NARS Erdem capsule collection will be hitting counters in late Spring with a totally new packaging than we’ve seen so far. The branding inspiration comes from Erdem’s favourite blue Pantone and everything floral.

Availability

UK Launch Date – 15 April 2018 exclusively at Selfridges

U.S. Launch Date – TBA (end April / May 2018)  at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

International Launch Date – May 2018

NARS Erdem Spring 2018 Collection

Lip Powder Palette – Limited Edition

  • Poison Rose – features a creamy primer, followed by four lipstick colors with buildable coverage and blendable formula

Multi Use Highlighter Pencil – Limited Edition

  • Opalescent Lavender (for eyes, cheeks and face)

Nars Erdem Blush – Limited Edition

  • Loves Me – strawberry pink with golden shimmer
  • Loves Me Not – soft lavender pink

Nars Erdem Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

  • Night Garden
  • Fleur Fatale

Lipstick – Limited Edition

  • Carnival Carnation – sheer raspberry red
  • Blood Flower – bright cherry red
  • Wild Flower – deep plum purple
  • Moon Orchid – sheer light pink
  • Voodoolay – sheer muted lavender
  • Sheer Orchid – light purple

Mattifying Blotting Paper – Limited Edition

I’m really curious to know what do you think of this collection and especially the new packaging? Considering I’ve been accustomed to seeing NARS products in black packaging this light color is so unusual for me. 🙂

Enjoy more photos…


