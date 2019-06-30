Home Beauty Over 50% OFF on Bobbi Brown, NARS, Laura Mercier, Too Faced & More
Beauty

Over 50% OFF on Bobbi Brown, NARS, Laura Mercier, Too Faced & More

June 30, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Another sale is taking place right now with discounts more than 50% OFF on Bobbi Brown, NARS, Laura Mercier, Too Faced and other brands. I’m not complaining about the discounts, don’t get me wrong, but I’m sure you’ve noticed as well there’s a Black Friday sale almost every week now. You just need to be patient until the products you have on your wish list get discounted.

I wouldn’t be a beauty blogger who invests the majority of her blog earnings into purchasing newly released products for review purposes, I’d definitely take my time and wait for the next makeup sale. The advantage being that during this time I can sit back, let others do the work for me (testing products) and just read reviews, check out swatches to see if that product is worth the hype.

If you are a makeup collector or you just can’t resist a pretty packaging buying products full price can be a thing of the past now. There’s a makeup sale happening almost everyday now. 🙂 Just be patient!

WHERE TO SHOP

U.S. – Now at Nordstrom Rack

Over 50% OFF on Bobbi Brown, NARS, Laura Mercier, Too Faced & More

This sale is currently taking place Nordstrom Rack and some products get more than 50% OFF. I’m just naming a few brands but definitely go check out the website and take your time to swim through the sea of makeup sales. You’ll find some great deals. 🙂

RELATED: BOBBI BROWN The Essential Multi-Color Eye Shadow Palettes


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Rouge Bunny Rouge Marco Long Lasting Lip Pencil...

March 26, 2018

MAC Mariah Carey My Mini Extra Dimension Skinfinish...

January 14, 2017

Jo Malone Fall 2013 Peony and Blush Suede...

July 19, 2013

Essie Resort Collection Spring 2014

January 9, 2014

Eisenberg enters Douglas Romania

April 15, 2016

MAC Spring 2013 Strength Collection – Official Info...

December 18, 2012

Maybelline Hello Kitty Collection for Fall 2010 –...

October 7, 2010

MakeUp Factory Satin Leg Finish – Official Info...

June 11, 2013

Paul & Joe Limited Makeup Collection for Fall...

August 5, 2012

NEW Sensual Jil Perfume by Jil Sander –...

September 23, 2010

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.