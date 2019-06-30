Hello beauties!

Another sale is taking place right now with discounts more than 50% OFF on Bobbi Brown, NARS, Laura Mercier, Too Faced and other brands. I’m not complaining about the discounts, don’t get me wrong, but I’m sure you’ve noticed as well there’s a Black Friday sale almost every week now. You just need to be patient until the products you have on your wish list get discounted.

I wouldn’t be a beauty blogger who invests the majority of her blog earnings into purchasing newly released products for review purposes, I’d definitely take my time and wait for the next makeup sale. The advantage being that during this time I can sit back, let others do the work for me (testing products) and just read reviews, check out swatches to see if that product is worth the hype.

If you are a makeup collector or you just can’t resist a pretty packaging buying products full price can be a thing of the past now. There’s a makeup sale happening almost everyday now. 🙂 Just be patient!

U.S. – Now at Nordstrom Rack

Over 50% OFF on Bobbi Brown, NARS, Laura Mercier, Too Faced & More

This sale is currently taking place Nordstrom Rack and some products get more than 50% OFF. I’m just naming a few brands but definitely go check out the website and take your time to swim through the sea of makeup sales. You’ll find some great deals. 🙂

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

RELATED: BOBBI BROWN The Essential Multi-Color Eye Shadow Palettes