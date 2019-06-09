Hello sweeties!

About two weeks ago around this time I was putting Medik8 Micellar Mousse on my empties bag. I purchased it a few months ago along with Medik8 Nourishing Body Cream and CE-Tetra and I was really excited to try out new products from the range.

I discovered Medik8 products back in 2012 when I started to take skincare seriously. Even since there has always been at least one Medik8 product in my skincare routine or at least body care. 🙂

U.S. / UK / International – Now at AdoreBeauty

Medik8 Micellar Mousse Review

Medik8 Micellar Mousse (£8.00 for 40ml & £24.00 for 150ml) is a purifying and nourishing, effortless rinse-off cleanser. Is not an ordinary micellar product so don’t think of a micellar water than you can use with a cotton pad. None of that.

My combination-sensitive skin type always got along with light textures and foamy cleansers and Medik8 Micellar Mousse makes no exception. I’m guilty of using micellar lotions I admit it, but a micellar mousse…where is the difference?

Key Ingredients in Medik8 Micellar Mousse

One of the ingredients that really got me curious how this product will perform was Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil. We all know that oils do a damn good job at cleansing the skin, makeup, even waterproof makeup and all that dirt, but my combination skin rarely favorites them.

Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil is the oil obtained from the ripe fruit of Olea europaea. Addition of hydrogen to olive oil results in Hydrogenated Olive Oil. So yes, you got this right, it contains olive oil and guess what…I couldn’t even tell when I was using the mousse.



Olive oil leaves the skin feeling softer and smoother thanks to is moisturizing properties. It has a double effect, by cleansing and moisturizing at the same so no wonder I like it so much.

INGREDIENTS

Aqua (Water), Isopentyldiol, Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Isethionate, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine, Moringa Oleifera Seed Extract, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Gypsophila Paniculata Root Extract, Glycerin, Acacia Concinna Fruit Extract, Citric Acid, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Sodium Chloride, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Fruit Extract, Disodium EDTA, Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Oil, Ethylhexylglycerin, Balanites Aegyptiaca (Desert Date) Fruit Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Citrus Aurantium Amara (Bitter Orange) Peel Oil, Polyquaternium-10, Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Peel Oil, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Disodium Phosphate, Phenoxyethanol, Limonene.

My personal experience & thoughts

I love foamy cleansers as I said and Medik8 Micellar Mousse has the softest and smoothest mousse texture if I can say so. Basically when I press the pump a super gentle, cloudy-foam comes out.

My favorite way to use is morning and evening by gently massaging it on my moistened face for about a minute. Then I rinse it off with warm water. It really does a good by at removing dirt, impurities and excess oil from my face. It doesn’t leave a greasy film or a tight feeling at all. Everything just feels, smooth, clean and fresh.

Does it remove makeup as well? Well it depends what makeup are we talking about here. If you are using a full face makeup with contouring, bronzer, waterproof products then you can’t count only on Medik8 Micellar Mousse to do all the work.

It does a pretty good job in removing light makeup and therefore I use it when I just have foundation on, a bit of blush, eyeshadow and a normal mascara. Otherwise I would recommend using Medik8 Micellar Mousse as a second step in your cleansing routine.

The formula is very fresh, citrus scented and even though I’m sensitive, my skin is OK with it. There is though a small risk of irritation for super sensitive skin so do keep this in mind and rinse it off well.

Medik8 Micellar Mousse Review Texture 9.5

Ingredients 8

Efficiency 8.5

Packaging 9

Product 9 8.8 Average Score Average Score

Medik8 Nourishing Body Cream Review

I wish I’d take care of my body with the same commitment I’m taking care of my face. The truth is….I rarely use body creams, scrubs, lotions and so on. I just can’t be bothered to spend the time to apply cream on my entire body. Sometimes it happens when my skin gets dry and I have no choice.

I bought Medik8 Nourishing Body Cream (£24 for 250 ml) as a commitment to my body to start a body care routine. Did I succeed? Well not entirely so far. 🙂

Previously known as Hydr8 Body, the Medik8 Nourishing Body Cream is an intense, hydrating moisturiser that will replenish dehydrated skin. I can’t say my skin is dehydrated but it definitely needs its moisturizing portion.

Even though I reaching out more often for a body lotion or gel rather than a body cream (almost never a body butter) I enjoyed using this intensely hydrating moisturizer now and then. I still have a long way to go before I’ll finish it which may happen in my future vacation by the sea. That’s the only time of the year when I moisturize my body everyday (or even 2 times a day).

The formula contains natural Glycerin and Moisture Magnets, which improve moisture retention. The result is a super comfy sensation and a hydration that last all day long.

Natural Cocoa Butter enhances your skin’s softness, and suppleness while your overall skin tone, elasticity and texture are improved. I was actually afraid that being such a rich body moisturizer it will leave a greasy residue. That didn’t happen at all and this is the main reason why I’m still keeping it on my night stand. It’s quite fast absorbing to my surprise, therefore I also like to use it as a hand cream more often than a body moisturizer.