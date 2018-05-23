Marc Jacobs Socialeyes Eye-Conic Longwear Eyeshadow Palette Neiman Marcus Exclusive 2018

Hello pretties!

Marc Jacobs Socialeyes Eye-Conic Longwear Eyeshadow Palette is a new release exclusively available at Neiman Marcus. This new Marc Jacobs Summer 2018 eyeshadow palette features a combination of seven shades ranging from nudes to yellow and green in matte and shimmery finishes. I’m still in love with my Fantascene Eye-Conic Palette (review, swatches) as I find those shades are more appropriate for this season.

Where to buy:

U.S. Launch Date – Now exclusively at Neiman Marcus

Marc Jacobs Socialeyes Eye-Conic Longwear Eyeshadow Palette

Empower your inner eye stylist with these ultra-luxe eyeshadow palettes, each featuring four fashion finishes: buttery matte velvet, shimmering satin, sparkling silk, and metallic lamé. Each curated palette includes a covetable mix of chic neutral, wearable shades and provocative pops in a new super-plush shadow formulation to cover lids in lasting, velvety-rich pigment.

Everyone has a different taste when it comes to makeup, that’s for sure. I’m definitely not seeing Marc Jacobs Socialeyes as a summer eyeshadow palette. The colors are more suitable for autumn in my opinion. What do you guys think?

