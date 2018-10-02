Marc Jacobs Beauty Holiday 2018 Collection

Hello beauties!

Marc Jacobs Beauty The Shine Factory is the new Holiday 2018 makeup collection that recently hit counters. Of course we shouldn’t forget about those delicious Sequins Glam Glitter Eyeshadows that were releases last month.

The new collection looks very luxurious with this gold packaging. There are a few products that are catching my eye. Take a closer look after the jump for all the details and let me know what you want to put on your list. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus, Sephora

Marc Jacobs Beauty The Shine Factory Holiday 2018 Collection

Enamored Hi-Shine Gloss Lip Lacquer delivers maximum color and brilliance with its unique Triple Shine Complex, a blend of high-performance ingredients that provide unstoppable wear and shine like “30 coats of lacquer.”

The brilliant shine contributes to an optical plumping look. And, Enamored feels cushiony on the lips, never sticky. This limited edition glitzy gold shade, Shine a Light, joins the bestselling Enamored lineup, giving lips lasting color and unbelievable glossiness with a touch of creamy mint flavor. The covetable, mirrored gold packaging and festive shade makes it the perfect add-on to any gift.

Anything Go-Gos this holiday season with this two-piece travel-size set, perfect for adding drama to your lips and lashes. Bestselling Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara gives you the look of false lashes with super-concentrated black pigment and smudge-proof length and volume. Le Marc Lip Crème in shade Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is a creamy 10-hour longwear lipstick that gives unprecedented payoff from concentrated color-boost pigments that are triple-milled and enriched with hydrating ingredients. Go-go for it this holiday season with this mini lipstick and mascara set, perfect to gift yourself or others.

Set Includes:

Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara in Noir

Le Marc Lip Crème in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

A limited edition highlighter with a reflective foiled look in an oversized, covetable gold compact.

Get more of what you love with this larger-than-life luminizer that adds reflective radiance with the touch of a brush. The micro-fine, jet-milled powder applies seamlessly for a get-noticed glow without glitter. The warm, peachy gold highlighter is perfectly sized for both face and all-over body. It’s all you need to get glazed in an instant. Presented in a super-shiny, mirrored gold compact, this foil luminizer makes the perfect gift for someone who always glows for it.

Be On The Dot to any holiday celebration with this party-ready lip set, the perfect way to experiment with color for any occasion. Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon is everything you love about a liquid lipstick in the form of a creamy crayon.

This trio of minis features one brand new, exclusive shade, Red-y To Go, and two bestselling shades, Night Mauves and Plum N Get It. The creamy crayons melt into lips with a lightweight liquid sensation, providing powerful one-swipe color with bold impact.

With the perfect amount of playtime, you get the best of both worlds: instant color and up to 16 luxurious hours of longwear. The bold, high-pigment shades feel creamy and comfortable and won’t dry or settle into lines. The crayon offers total control for effortless application, so it’s easier than ever to shape and fill your lips. Go ahead, make your Le Marc this holiday season.

Get glazed in an instant with this luxurious highlighter brush. Created to amplify the performance of the O!Mega Glaze Foil Luminizer, The Mega was designed with a generous, extra-wide shape and feather-soft bristles to deliver a seamless application in one sweep. Use the oversize brush to highlight your cheekbones, tops of shoulders, down the legs, or anywhere you want a radiant glow.

Copperazzi 86 – fiery copper

– fiery copper Flashlight 80 – icy opal

– icy opal Glam Noir 84 – icy black

– icy black Glamethyst 88 – sparkling amethyst

– sparkling amethyst Gleam Girl 82 – champagne beige

– champagne beige Topaz Flash – smoky bronze

