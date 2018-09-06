Hello sweeties!

Get the runway look with the new Marc Jacobs Fall Runaway Edition 2018 Collection. Everything is ready to shop now and be quick as some of the products are selling out fast! 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Marc Jacobs & SEPHORA

Marc Jacobs Fall Runway Edition 2018 Collection

A super-limited, glitter-packed eyeshadow with bold pigment and maximum sparkle, previewed on the Marc Jacobs Fall 2018 runway.

This sequin-finish eyeshadow in a pot adds super-shimmering dimension to any look. The innovative, demi-pressed process allows the pigments to apply more vividly and gives the glitter maximum sparkle. The versatile formula can be packed on for intense glitter or blended for a soft wash of sparkle. It delivers high-impact dazzle with smooth glide and bold color.

Blitz Glitz – blackened violet

Topaz Flash – smoky bronze

These super limited-edition shades of Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Lacquer were created for and worn on the Marc Jacobs Fall 2018 runway. Embrace the shades of the season in Lapis of Luxury, a vibrant violet, and Plum Fiction, a raspberry plum. Every stroke of Enamored nail polish delivers a wet look and plasticized finish that lasts for extreme wear.

The set contains:

Lapis of Luxury Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Lacquer (0.43 oz/ 13 ml)

Plum Fiction Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Lacquer (0.43 oz/ 13 ml)

This limited-edition eye collection allows you to recreate the beauty look straight from the Fall 2018 runway. Variations of an exaggerated, jewel-toned, glittery, smoky eye were created to fit each model’s unique look.

The new Highliner Glam Glitter Gel Eye Crayon in Glam Jam, an oxblood shade with silver glitter, features a new shimmer finish with the same amazing glide and 12-hour wear as original Highliner.

This set contains:

0.017 oz/ 0.5 g Highliner Glam Glitter Gel Eye Crayon in Glam Jam

0.013 oz/ 0.37 g Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in Blacquer

0.32 oz/ 9 g Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara

Makeup Bag

SHOP THIS COLLECTION