Givenchy Holiday 2018 Collection

October 2, 2018

Hello sweeties!

Say hello to Givenchy Holiday 2018 Collection that just hit counters. Actually we are talking about a capsule collection which features three limited edition items.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Barney’s

Givenchy Holiday 2018 Collection

Mystic Glow Wet & Dry Highlighter Powder – Limited Edition – $47.00

Givenchy Beauty’s Mystic Glow Wet & Dry Highlighter Powder is part of a limited-edition rose gold collection for the holidays. Sensual yet ethereal, this mystical collection brings out a unique glow & festive complexion.

  • N°1 Etoile Noel

Prisme Libre Loose Powder – Limited Edition – $60.00

Givenchy’s iconic Prisme Libre loose powder is revisited in this limited-edition rose gold collection for the holidays. Sensual yet ethereal, this powder features a fusion of four complementary shades that together create a color-correcting finish for natural, unified, and enhanced skin.

  • N°5 Satin Blanc (semi-matte finish)

Le Rouge Lipstick – Limited Edition – $40.00

Part of a limited-edition rose gold collection for the holidays, Givenchy’s Le Rouge lipstick is a velvety formula that delivers vibrant, intense color in an ultra-matte finish. This product is packaged in a genuine leather case, the exclusive signature of Maison Givenchy.

  • N°306 Carmin Escarpin (velvet finish)

Enjoy more photos…

1 comment

genevieve October 3, 2018 - 8:25 am

That highlighting shade is beautiful and would suit many complexions.

Reply

Leave a Comment

