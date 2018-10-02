Hello sweeties!

Say hello to Givenchy Holiday 2018 Collection that just hit counters. Actually we are talking about a capsule collection which features three limited edition items.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Barney’s

Givenchy Holiday 2018 Collection

Givenchy Beauty’s Mystic Glow Wet & Dry Highlighter Powder is part of a limited-edition rose gold collection for the holidays. Sensual yet ethereal, this mystical collection brings out a unique glow & festive complexion.

N°1 Etoile Noel

Givenchy’s iconic Prisme Libre loose powder is revisited in this limited-edition rose gold collection for the holidays. Sensual yet ethereal, this powder features a fusion of four complementary shades that together create a color-correcting finish for natural, unified, and enhanced skin.

N°5 Satin Blanc (semi-matte finish)

Part of a limited-edition rose gold collection for the holidays, Givenchy’s Le Rouge lipstick is a velvety formula that delivers vibrant, intense color in an ultra-matte finish. This product is packaged in a genuine leather case, the exclusive signature of Maison Givenchy.

N°306 Carmin Escarpin (velvet finish)

Enjoy more photos…