MAC Versicolour Varnish is a new lip colour hybrid joining the Versicolour collection this season. I’m not talking about the previous release of MAC Versicolour Stain which was back in 2016. The new Versicolour Varnishes take the pigmentation to another level and add a super glossy finish. I remember Versicolour Stain Preserving Passion (review, swatches) being my favorite color at that time and I really like the strong stain it left behind. I already have SWATCHES and LIP SWATCHES for you right after the jump!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date -soon at MAC Cosmetics

MAC Versicolour Varnish Collection Summer 2018 SWATCHES

The gloss-stain fusion of Versicolour ascend to the next level. Captivate with a lip colour hybrid that’s glossies, higher coverage and harder impact than ever before: new Versicolour Varnish Cream Lip Stain. Its watery-light formula glides on creamy and comfortable to impart long-wearing, saturated full coverage and an always-fresh wet finish. Find entrancement in its 12-hour, intense staining power – promising to last far into the day and night. Elevate your lip obsession.

MAC Versicolour Varnish – New – $21.00

Varnishly Red

Peach Aflush

Plexi Pink

Stuck in Love

Try to Stop Me

Optix Orange

No Interuptions

Like Candy

What do you lovelies think? Are you up for the new Versicolour Varnish formula? I personally love a water-light formula and a color that stains my lips. How about you? 🙂

