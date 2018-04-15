Home Beauty MAC Versicolour Varnish Collection Summer 2018 SWATCHES
Beauty

MAC Versicolour Varnish Collection Summer 2018 SWATCHES

April 15, 2018

Hello beauties!

MAC Versicolour Varnish is a new lip colour hybrid joining the Versicolour collection this season. I’m not talking about the previous release of MAC Versicolour Stain which was back in 2016. The new Versicolour Varnishes take the pigmentation to another level and add a super glossy finish. I remember Versicolour Stain Preserving Passion (review, swatches) being my favorite color at that time and I really like the strong stain it left behind. I already have SWATCHES and LIP SWATCHES for you right after the jump!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date -soon at MAC Cosmetics

MAC Versicolour Varnish Collection Summer 2018 SWATCHES

The gloss-stain fusion of Versicolour ascend to the next level. Captivate with a lip colour hybrid that’s glossies, higher coverage and harder impact than ever before: new Versicolour Varnish Cream Lip Stain. Its watery-light formula glides on creamy and comfortable to impart long-wearing, saturated full coverage and an always-fresh wet finish. Find entrancement in its 12-hour, intense staining power – promising to last far into the day and night. Elevate your lip obsession.

MAC Versicolour Varnish – New – $21.00

  • Varnishly Red
  • Peach Aflush
  • Plexi Pink
  • Stuck in Love
  • Try to Stop Me
  • Optix Orange
  • No Interuptions
  • Like Candy

What do you lovelies think? Are you up for the new Versicolour Varnish formula? I personally love a water-light formula and a color that stains my lips. How about you? 🙂

Make sure you are following me on Instagram for the latest sneak peeks in beauty!

Swatches by Lala.you_makeup & Heejung_mu


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Revlon Colorstay Makeup Foundation 2016 Review, Swatches, Photos

May 13, 2016

NARS Color Collection Fall 2015

July 1, 2015

Lancome Grandiose Mascara Preview, Swatches, Photos

March 11, 2016

Beauty book – spots

June 11, 2008

Make Up For Ever Pink Fever Spring 2016...

March 29, 2016

Monochrome Makeup Look inspired by Shiseido Makeup Spring...

May 5, 2012

Estee Lauder Pink Ribbon Dream Collection Lip Set

September 7, 2013

Victoria’s Secret Fall 2013 Nail Polish Collection –...

August 27, 2013

Bobbi Brown Come-Hither Shades for Fall 2012 –...

August 13, 2012

Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Gloss Spring...

December 19, 2015

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet