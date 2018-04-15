Hello beauties!

Tarte H2O Lip Gloss new line just launched along with a bunch of new other items from Rainforest of the Sea Collection. I have photos with swatches right after the jump so check them out!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora

Tarte H2O Lip Gloss and Rainforest of the Sea Collection New Products

A water-based lip gloss packed with ocean-sourced nutrients in holographic, metallic, cream, and pearlescent finishes with an intense, super-lacquered shine.

Sundress – peachy nude (High Shine Finish)

Zipline – coral (High Shine Finish)

Resort Life – cherry (High Shine Finish)

Maui – fuchsia (High Shine Finish)

Maldives – magenta (High Shine Finish)

Hang Ten – rosy mauve (High Shine Finish)

Room Service – mauve (High Shine Finish)

Fiji – holographic opal with aqua shift (Shimmer Finish)

Bora Bora – holographic pearl (Shimmer Finish)

Oasis – holographic aquamarine (Shimmer Finish)

Sandy Toes – metallic peachy nude (Shimmer Finish)

Out of Office – plum luster (Shimmer Finish)

Getaway – metallic mauve (Shimmer Finish)

Bahamas – iridescent mauve (Shimmer Finish)

Two pint-size, creamy, long-wearing, vegan lipsticks perfect for your next tropical getaway. This set contains Color Splash Lipsticks in Daiquiri, Rum Punch.

Color Splash Lipstick is hydrating, pigmented, long-wearing, and delivers full-coverage color. It conditions lips while coating them in intense pigment that won’t feather or bleed. It’s formulated with antioxidant-rich algae to help lips look firmer, fuller, and smoother.

Sunlit – sheer golden pink with iridescent glitter (Metallic Finish)

Pink Sand – rose gold metallic (Metallic Finish)

Scuba Dive – lilac with periwinkle duochrome shift (Metallic Finish)

Ocean Floor – mauve with aqua duochrome shift (Metallic Finish)

Yacht Week – vivid orchid with iridescent glitter (Metallic Finish)

Bodysurf – sienna metallic (Metallic Finish)

Skinny Dip – nude beige

Pink Lemonade – white beige

Rum Punch – nude

Beach Babe – pink nude

Colada – peachy brown nude

Sunkissed – pink peach

Salt Lyfe – mauve gray

Beach Waves – greige

Boardwalk – brown

Siesta – brown nude

5 O’Clock – dark mauve

Set Sail – dark nude

Daiquiri – poppy coral

Surf’s Up – mauve

Hibiscus – bubblegum pink

Ocean Drive – fuchsia

Cha-Cha – watermelon

Sea Goddess – magenta

Shades – deep oxblood

Miami Vice – red

Popsicle – bright pink

High Dive – wine

Yachting – rosy berry

Berry Mojito – berry

Island Life – rosy mauve

Cruisin’ – cool mauve

Vacay – dark cool rose

Escape – rose

Sundaze – fiery orange

Weekender – pink strawberry

Tarte Hydrate & Glow Beauty Getaway Set – $40.00



A four-piece set of vegan beauty essentials, all infused with antioxidant-rich algae and marine extracts to help skin look fresh, radiant, and youthful.

