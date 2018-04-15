Hello beauties!
Tarte H2O Lip Gloss new line just launched along with a bunch of new other items from Rainforest of the Sea Collection. I have photos with swatches right after the jump so check them out!
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora
Tarte H2O Lip Gloss and Rainforest of the Sea Collection New Products
Tarte H2O Lip Gloss – New – $19.00
A water-based lip gloss packed with ocean-sourced nutrients in holographic, metallic, cream, and pearlescent finishes with an intense, super-lacquered shine.
- Sundress – peachy nude (High Shine Finish)
- Zipline – coral (High Shine Finish)
- Resort Life – cherry (High Shine Finish)
- Maui – fuchsia (High Shine Finish)
- Maldives – magenta (High Shine Finish)
- Hang Ten – rosy mauve (High Shine Finish)
- Room Service – mauve (High Shine Finish)
- Fiji – holographic opal with aqua shift (Shimmer Finish)
- Bora Bora – holographic pearl (Shimmer Finish)
- Oasis – holographic aquamarine (Shimmer Finish)
- Sandy Toes – metallic peachy nude (Shimmer Finish)
- Out of Office – plum luster (Shimmer Finish)
- Getaway – metallic mauve (Shimmer Finish)
- Bahamas – iridescent mauve (Shimmer Finish)
Tarte Color Splash Cocktail Lip Duo – $10.00
Two pint-size, creamy, long-wearing, vegan lipsticks perfect for your next tropical getaway. This set contains Color Splash Lipsticks in Daiquiri, Rum Punch.
Tarte Color Splash Lipstick – $21.00
Color Splash Lipstick is hydrating, pigmented, long-wearing, and delivers full-coverage color. It conditions lips while coating them in intense pigment that won’t feather or bleed. It’s formulated with antioxidant-rich algae to help lips look firmer, fuller, and smoother.
- Sunlit – sheer golden pink with iridescent glitter (Metallic Finish)
- Pink Sand – rose gold metallic (Metallic Finish)
- Scuba Dive – lilac with periwinkle duochrome shift (Metallic Finish)
- Ocean Floor – mauve with aqua duochrome shift (Metallic Finish)
- Yacht Week – vivid orchid with iridescent glitter (Metallic Finish)
- Bodysurf – sienna metallic (Metallic Finish)
- Skinny Dip – nude beige
- Pink Lemonade – white beige
- Rum Punch – nude
- Beach Babe – pink nude
- Colada – peachy brown nude
- Sunkissed – pink peach
- Salt Lyfe – mauve gray
- Beach Waves – greige
- Boardwalk – brown
- Siesta – brown nude
- 5 O’Clock – dark mauve
- Set Sail – dark nude
- Daiquiri – poppy coral
- Surf’s Up – mauve
- Hibiscus – bubblegum pink
- Ocean Drive – fuchsia
- Cha-Cha – watermelon
- Sea Goddess – magenta
- Shades – deep oxblood
- Miami Vice – red
- Popsicle – bright pink
- High Dive – wine
- Yachting – rosy berry
- Berry Mojito – berry
- Island Life – rosy mauve
- Cruisin’ – cool mauve
- Vacay – dark cool rose
- Escape – rose
- Sundaze – fiery orange
- Weekender – pink strawberry
Tarte Hydrate & Glow Beauty Getaway Set – $40.00
A four-piece set of vegan beauty essentials, all infused with antioxidant-rich algae and marine extracts to help skin look fresh, radiant, and youthful.
