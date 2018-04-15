Home Beauty Tarte H2O Lip Gloss and Rainforest of the Sea Collection New Products
Beauty

Tarte H2O Lip Gloss and Rainforest of the Sea Collection New Products

April 15, 2018

Hello beauties!

Tarte H2O Lip Gloss new line just launched along with a bunch of new other items from Rainforest of the Sea Collection. I have photos with swatches right after the jump so check them out!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora

Tarte H2O Lip Gloss – New – $19.00

A water-based lip gloss packed with ocean-sourced nutrients in holographic, metallic, cream, and pearlescent finishes with an intense, super-lacquered shine.

  • Sundress – peachy nude (High Shine Finish)
  • Zipline – coral (High Shine Finish)
  • Resort Life – cherry (High Shine Finish)
  • Maui – fuchsia (High Shine Finish)
  • Maldives – magenta (High Shine Finish)
  • Hang Ten – rosy mauve (High Shine Finish)
  • Room Service – mauve (High Shine Finish)
  • Fiji – holographic opal with aqua shift (Shimmer Finish)
  • Bora Bora – holographic pearl (Shimmer Finish)
  • Oasis – holographic aquamarine (Shimmer Finish)
  • Sandy Toes – metallic peachy nude (Shimmer Finish)
  • Out of Office – plum luster (Shimmer Finish)
  • Getaway – metallic mauve (Shimmer Finish)
  • Bahamas – iridescent mauve (Shimmer Finish)

Tarte Color Splash Cocktail Lip Duo – $10.00

Two pint-size, creamy, long-wearing, vegan lipsticks perfect for your next tropical getaway. This set contains Color Splash Lipsticks in Daiquiri, Rum Punch.

Tarte Color Splash Lipstick – $21.00

Color Splash Lipstick is hydrating, pigmented, long-wearing, and delivers full-coverage color. It conditions lips while coating them in intense pigment that won’t feather or bleed. It’s formulated with antioxidant-rich algae to help lips look firmer, fuller, and smoother.

  • Sunlit – sheer golden pink with iridescent glitter (Metallic Finish)
  • Pink Sand – rose gold metallic (Metallic Finish)
  • Scuba Dive – lilac with periwinkle duochrome shift (Metallic Finish)
  • Ocean Floor – mauve with aqua duochrome shift (Metallic Finish)
  • Yacht Week – vivid orchid with iridescent glitter (Metallic Finish)
  • Bodysurf – sienna metallic (Metallic Finish)
  • Skinny Dip – nude beige
  • Pink Lemonade – white beige
  • Rum Punch – nude
  • Beach Babe – pink nude
  • Colada – peachy brown nude
  • Sunkissed – pink peach
  • Salt Lyfe – mauve gray
  • Beach Waves – greige
  • Boardwalk – brown
  • Siesta – brown nude
  • 5 O’Clock – dark mauve
  • Set Sail – dark nude
  • Daiquiri – poppy coral
  • Surf’s Up – mauve
  • Hibiscus – bubblegum pink
  • Ocean Drive – fuchsia
  • Cha-Cha – watermelon
  • Sea Goddess – magenta
  • Shades – deep oxblood
  • Miami Vice – red
  • Popsicle – bright pink
  • High Dive – wine
  • Yachting – rosy berry
  • Berry Mojito – berry
  • Island Life – rosy mauve
  • Cruisin’ – cool mauve
  • Vacay – dark cool rose
  • Escape – rose
  • Sundaze – fiery orange
  • Weekender – pink strawberry

Tarte Hydrate & Glow Beauty Getaway Set – $40.00

A four-piece set of vegan beauty essentials, all infused with antioxidant-rich algae and marine extracts to help skin look fresh, radiant, and youthful.

