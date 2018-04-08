Hello beauties!

I’m revealing the new products of La Mer Soleil de la Mer 2018 Collection. This time is more than just the new La Mer Cushion Foundation that will be launching pretty soon here in UK. I’m eyeing this gorgeous Soleil de la Mer Bronzing Powder 2018 edition but I also have swatches of Soleil de La Mer Lip & Cheek Tint shades for you. Follow me after the cut to discover more!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – April 2018 at Neiman Marcus, Saks, Nordstrom

UK Launch Date – May 2018 at Selfridges, Harrods

La Mer Soleil de la Mer Spring Summer 2018 Collection

Soleil de la Mer Bronzing Powder – Limited Edition – $85.00

This velvet-to-the-touch pressed powder creates a glimmering sun-kissed glow all year round. The pink and cream combination looks really lovely while the compact preserves the elegance of La Mer products. The bronzer is infused with Miracle Broth, the legendary ingredient of La Mer skincare range.

Soleil de la Mer Lip & Cheek Tint – Limited Edition – $55.00

Finally something new from La Mer, apart from the usual limited edition makeup products for summer. Infused with the Miracle Broth this product gives a nice juicy color and a bit of glow to your cheeks and lips. It will be interesting to see how fast these two will flew off the counters. 🙂

Shades:

Coral Glow

Pink Sands

Swatches by VogueTw and pics by TrendPriveMagazine