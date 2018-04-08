Home Beauty La Mer Soleil de la Mer Spring Summer 2018 Collection
Beauty

La Mer Soleil de la Mer Spring Summer 2018 Collection

April 8, 2018

Hello beauties!

I’m revealing the new products of La Mer Soleil de la Mer 2018 Collection. This time is more than just the new La Mer Cushion Foundation that will be launching pretty soon here in UK. I’m eyeing this gorgeous Soleil de la Mer Bronzing Powder 2018 edition but I also have swatches of Soleil de La Mer Lip & Cheek Tint shades for you. Follow me after the cut to discover more!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – April 2018 at Neiman Marcus, Saks, Nordstrom

UK Launch Date – May 2018 at Selfridges, Harrods

La Mer Soleil de la Mer Spring Summer 2018 Collection

Soleil de la Mer Bronzing Powder – Limited Edition – $85.00

This velvet-to-the-touch pressed powder creates a glimmering sun-kissed glow all year round. The pink and cream combination looks really lovely while the compact preserves the elegance of La Mer products. The bronzer is infused with Miracle Broth, the legendary ingredient of La Mer skincare range.

Soleil de la Mer Lip & Cheek Tint – Limited Edition – $55.00

Finally something new from La Mer, apart from the usual limited edition makeup products for summer. Infused with the Miracle Broth this product gives a nice juicy color and a bit of glow to your cheeks and lips. It will be interesting to see how fast these two will flew off the counters. 🙂

Shades:

  • Coral Glow
  • Pink Sands

Swatches by VogueTw and pics by TrendPriveMagazine


0 comment
1
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Nails Inc Summer 2013 Bling It On Denim...

January 31, 2013

Essence Gel Nails at Home Collection Spring 2014

January 2, 2014

Zoya Urban Grunge Fall Winter 2016 Collection

August 3, 2016

Guerlain Black Perfecto by La Petite Robe Noire

August 21, 2017

China Glaze Pure Joy Nail Lacquer – Review,...

March 15, 2013

Now in Romania: MAC Reel Sexy Collection for...

May 17, 2012

Deborah Summer 2013 Color Affair Collection – Info...

July 27, 2013

MAC 2017 Chinese New Year Collection

December 29, 2016

MAC Fabulous Felines Collection for Fall 2010 –...

July 20, 2010

Bobbi Brown Sunset Pink 2016 Summer Collection

May 31, 2016

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet