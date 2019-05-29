Hello sweeties!

MAC Cosmetics fans gather around as I’m bringing you some exciting news of a bran new product. Get ready to meet the new MAC Shot of Colour Lip Oil that will be launching next month. Didn’t we already have a MAC Lip Oil? Well, we did back in 2017 and the official name is MAC Hint of Colour Lip Oil.

While the old version was promising just a hint of color, the new MAC Shot of Colour Lip Oil is not color shy. We get the same moisture but with a brighter and more intense color. Did I made you curious? Follow me!

Asia Launch Date – 14 June 2019 | International – TBA atMAC Cosmetics, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Selfridges, Harrods

MAC Shot of Colour Lip Oil for Summer 2019

The new Summer 2019 range of MAC Shot of Colour features 14 new shades of Lip Oil. The combination of moisturizing camellia seed oil, skin-refining castor oil and another two oils give the product a distinctive glossiness with a satin feel.



Vivid colors that keep the lips moisturized throughout the day with a tinted formula. The texture is rich and gives a “purple” three-dimensional effect to your lips.

Some of ours star colors here are: Bang Bang Baby, Emotional Outburst, Flash Me!, Hit me up, Let’s go streakin!

I do like the cute, joyful packaging with a lip motif. Keep your eyes on the blog as I’ll be back soon with more details of this collection.

