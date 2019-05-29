Massive SALE 60% Off NARS, Urban Decay, Stila & More

Hello lovelies!
There’s a massive sale up to 60% OFF going on now at Haute Look for NARS, Urban Decay, Stila and more other brands. There’s no time to waste honestly as the sale is hot and I spotted quite of lot of gems. It ends in less than 2 days so have a look and choose your favorites.
U.S. / International – Now at Haute Look
Massive SALE 60% Off NARS, Urban Decay, Stila
I will make it short so I won’t waste time on words. Here are some of my picks that are really worth having a look at. You’ll definitely find some other gems as well so take advantage of the SALE.
- NARS Danger Control 6-Color Palette $22.97 (was $49.00)
- NARS Audacious Lipistick Palettes $29.97 (was $49.00)
- NARS Audacious Lipstick $14.97 ($34.00)
- NARS Full Vinyl Lip Lacquer $10.97 ($26.00)
- Urban Decay Naked Smoky Palette $24.97 (was $54.00)
- Urban Decay Elements Eyeshadow Palette $24.97 (was $52.00)
- Urban Decay Shadow Box Palette $18.97 (was $34.00)
- Urban Decay Distortion 15 Colors Palette $23.97 ($48.00)
- Urban Decay Troublemaker Eyeshadow Palette $17.97 (was $39.00)
- Stilla Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick $9.97 (was $20.00)
Stilla Magnificent Metals Foil Finish Eyeshadow $14.97 (was $32.00)
- Laura Mercier Baked Eyeshadow $12.97 (was $25.00)
- Laura Mercier Sateen Eyeshadow Color $12.97 (was $25.00)
- Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick $12.97 (was $28.00)
- Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow Color $14.97 (was $29.00)
- Laura Mercier Candleglow Concealer & Highlighter $14.97 (was $32.00)