Hello lovelies!
Join me for the latest news on Marc Jacobs Beauty Summer 2019 products. We get to see new lip glosses and other icon products in new shades. 🙂
For summer, the brand has launched, “A super-sparkling, high-shine lip gloss in covetable shades with lasting brilliance, dressed in special, limited-edition packaging for Pride 2019,” as well as extended their Coconut Collection with the addition of Tantalize in the Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter and O!Mega Bronzer ranges
U.S / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Neiman Marcus
Marc Jacobs Beauty Reveals New Summer 2019 Products
Enamored Dazzling Lip Lacquer Lipgloss – Limited Edition – $28.00
A super-sparkling, high-shine lip gloss in covetable shades with lasting brilliance, dressed in special, limited-edition packaging for Pride 2019.
- Silver Surf (370) Silver with iridescent glitter
- Electric Lites (372) Rose gold with pink glitter
- Get Lucky (374) Bronze with gold glitter
- Pink Parade (376) Baby pink with opalescent glitter
- Not Sorry (378) Fuchsia with hot pink glitter
- Tempt Me (380) Grape with iridescent glitter
Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter – Permanent – $44.00
Give your highlight a dose of skincare. Inspired by Marc Jacobs’ love of coconut water and the glow of youthful-looking, radiant, well-hydrated skin, this gel-cream is best for instantly lighting up the complexion. Directly highlight skin or blend this concentrated luminizer with foundation and primer to transform them into illuminating elixirs.
A little goes a long way: This gel highlighter builds for the ultimate sheen, and the sensual, golden-peach hue flatters all skin tones with warm radiance. It’s formulated with five forms of coconut and provitamin B5 to help hydrate and nourish skin.
- Tantalize (54)
O!Mega Bronzer Coconut Perfect Tan – Permanent – $49.00 (Permanent)
It comes now in a limited edition packaging but will be joining the core collection after Summer.
- Tantalize (106)
Enjoy more photos and swatches…