Join me for the latest news on Marc Jacobs Beauty Summer 2019 products. We get to see new lip glosses and other icon products in new shades. 🙂

For summer, the brand has launched, “A super-sparkling, high-shine lip gloss in covetable shades with lasting brilliance, dressed in special, limited-edition packaging for Pride 2019,” as well as extended their Coconut Collection with the addition of Tantalize in the Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter and O!Mega Bronzer ranges

U.S / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Neiman Marcus

Marc Jacobs Beauty Reveals New Summer 2019 Products

Enamored Dazzling Lip Lacquer Lipgloss – Limited Edition – $28.00 A super-sparkling, high-shine lip gloss in covetable shades with lasting brilliance, dressed in special, limited-edition packaging for Pride 2019. Silver Surf (370) Silver with iridescent glitter

Silver with iridescent glitter Electric Lites (372) Rose gold with pink glitter

Rose gold with pink glitter Get Lucky (374) Bronze with gold glitter

Bronze with gold glitter Pink Parade (376) Baby pink with opalescent glitter

Baby pink with opalescent glitter Not Sorry (378) Fuchsia with hot pink glitter

Fuchsia with hot pink glitter Tempt Me (380) Grape with iridescent glitter

Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter – Permanent – $44.00 Give your highlight a dose of skincare. Inspired by Marc Jacobs’ love of coconut water and the glow of youthful-looking, radiant, well-hydrated skin, this gel-cream is best for instantly lighting up the complexion. Directly highlight skin or blend this concentrated luminizer with foundation and primer to transform them into illuminating elixirs. A little goes a long way: This gel highlighter builds for the ultimate sheen, and the sensual, golden-peach hue flatters all skin tones with warm radiance. It’s formulated with five forms of coconut and provitamin B5 to help hydrate and nourish skin. Tantalize (54)

O!Mega Bronzer Coconut Perfect Tan – Permanent – $49.00 (Permanent) It comes now in a limited edition packaging but will be joining the core collection after Summer. Tantalize (106) Enjoy more photos and swatches…