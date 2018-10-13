Hello cuties!

MAC Shiny Pretty Things KITS Holiday 2018 Collection has its launch just around the corner. I guess I’ve been teasing you enough with sneak peeks and swatches of some of these products over the past few weeks. In case you missed it check out my post with swatches of MAC Shiny Pretty Things Kits, for the products that I got so far. I’ll have more coming up soon!

This holiday, break from the everyday and take a technicolour trip in an all-new shiny, pretty, kaleidoscopic collection!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 15 October 2018 at MAC, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, ULTA | 18 October 2018 in stores (except some kits)

MAC Shiny Pretty Things Holiday 2018 Collection KITS

Goody Bag: Nude Lips – Limited Edition – $39.50 U.S. / $47.50 CAD Available 11/8 at MAC locations and maccosmetics.com. Open Presence – mid-tone beigey nude (Cremesheen) (Lipstick)

– mid-tone beigey nude (Cremesheen) (Lipstick) Holiday Miracle – creamy nude with slight metallic pearl (Lipglass)

– creamy nude with slight metallic pearl (Lipglass) Boldly Bare – dirty red brown (Lip Pencil)

Goody Bag: Red Lips – Limited Edition – $39.50 U.S. / $47.50 CAD Available 11/8 at MAC locations and maccosmetics.com. Blazing Yule – deep true red (Velvet Matte) (Lipstick)

– deep true red (Velvet Matte) (Lipstick) Pom Date – deep red burgundy (Lipglass)

– deep red burgundy (Lipglass) Cherry – v ivid bright bluish red (Lip Pencil)

Goody Bag: Smoky Eyes – Limited Edition – $39.50 U.S. / $47.50 CAD Available 11/8 at MAC locations and maccosmetics.com. Trog – neutral mauve brown (Matte)

– neutral mauve brown (Matte) Merry Measure – blackened purple plum (Matte)

– blackened purple plum (Matte) Rose Bell – shimmery rusty red (Frost)

– shimmery rusty red (Frost) Hushed – light neutral pink (Satin)

– light neutral pink (Satin) That December Day – shimmery purple taupe (Frost)

– shimmery purple taupe (Frost) Night Snow – black with multicoloured pearl (Lustre)

– black with multicoloured pearl (Lustre) Graphblack – black (Technakohl)

– black (Technakohl) Black Extreme – black (In Extreme Dimension Mascara)

Goody Bag: Neutral Eyes – Limited Edition – $39.50 U.S. / $47.50 CAD Available 11/8 at MAC locations and maccosmetics.com. Winter Morning – pale beige (Matte)

– pale beige (Matte) Fab Accent – soft nude (Matte)

– soft nude (Matte) Heartwork – warm bronze (Matte)

– warm bronze (Matte) Winesap – rich red brown (Satin)

– rich red brown (Satin) Sweater Girl – chocolate brown (Matte)

– chocolate brown (Matte) Malibu Snow – frosty dirty gold (Frost)

– frosty dirty gold (Frost) Photogravure – soft black (Technakohl)

– soft black (Technakohl) Black Extreme – black (In Extreme Dimension Mascara)

Glow Getter: Gold – Limited Edition – $39.50 U.S. / $47.50 CAD Available 10/18 at Nordstrom. Whisper of Gilt – light soft white gold with shimmery sheen (Extra Dimension Skinfinish)

– light soft white gold with shimmery sheen (Extra Dimension Skinfinish) Goldlite -strobe cream

-strobe cream 161SES Cheek Brush – curved cheek brush

Glow Getter: Pink – Limited Edition – $39.50 U.S. / $47.50 CAD (Limited Edition) Available 10/18 at MAC locations and maccosmetics.com. Beaming – pink that breaks gold (Extra Dimension Skinfinish)

– pink that breaks gold (Extra Dimension Skinfinish) Pinklite – strobe cream

– strobe cream 161SES Cheek Brush – curved cheek brush

Eye Party: Rose – Limited Edition – $29.50 U.S. / $37.50 CAD Available 10/18 at MAC locations and maccosmetics.com. Cordial – blackened plummy red brown (Matte)

– blackened plummy red brown (Matte) Sunday Plum – rich royal purple (Frost)

– rich royal purple (Frost) Winter Rose – bright hot pink (Lustre)

– bright hot pink (Lustre) Holly Folly – frosted fiery red (Frost)

– frosted fiery red (Frost) Redwood – rich burgundy red (Veluxe Pearl)

– rich burgundy red (Veluxe Pearl) Lark Angel – metallic warm rose (Frost)

– metallic warm rose (Frost) Tea Dust – dusty pink rose (Frost)

– dusty pink rose (Frost) Pearl Crisp – dusty pink copper metallic (Turbochrome Frost)

– dusty pink copper metallic (Turbochrome Frost) Little Drummer Bae – light warm beige (Satin)

Eye Party: Rose – Limited Edition – $29.50 U.S. / $37.50 CAD Available 10/18 at MAC locations and maccosmetics.com. Carbon – intense black (Matte)

– intense black (Matte) In the Shadows – vibrant dark blue (Frost)

– vibrant dark blue (Frost) Windy Moors – duochrome metallic teal (Lustre)

– duochrome metallic teal (Lustre) Cold Front – dark brown with gold sheen (FrostDecemberist Frosty taupe brown (Frost)

– dark brown with gold sheen (FrostDecemberist Frosty taupe brown (Frost) Cool Compliment – cool medium brown (Matte)

– cool medium brown (Matte) Wondering Heights – dirty mid-tone taupe (Matte)

– dirty mid-tone taupe (Matte) Everwarm – metallic gunmetal (Frost)

– metallic gunmetal (Frost) Tinsel Queen – bright chrome silver (Lustre)

Face Compact: Medium/Deep – Limited Edition – $39.50 U.S. / $47.50 CAD Available 10/18 at MAC locations and maccosmetics.com. Soul Glow – golden bronze

– golden bronze Carolers – pinky copper

– pinky copper Quick Trip – medium deep

Face Compact: Fair – Limited Edition – $39.50 U.S. / $47.50 CAD Available 10/18 at MAC locations and maccosmetics.com. String Lights – light pink shimmer

– light pink shimmer Sweater Weather – bright peachy pink with gold sheen

– bright peachy pink with gold sheen Five-Alarm Kiss – warm light

Sweet Assortment: Liptensity – Limited Edition – $69.50 U.S. / $83.50 CAD Available 10/18 at Bloomingdales. Driftwood – soft lilac beige

– soft lilac beige Smoked Almond – bright rose brown

– bright rose brown Toast and Butter – peachy cinnamon

– peachy cinnamon Ambrosial – bright plum pink

– bright plum pink Eros – warm hot pink

– warm hot pink Mulling Spices – burgundy brown red

Sweet Assortment: Retro Matte – Limited Edition – $69.50 U.S. / $83.50 CAD Available 11/22 at MAC locations and maccosmetics.com. Burnt Spice – creamy dirty rose

– creamy dirty rose So Me – greyed plum

– greyed plum High Drama – deep dark plum

– deep dark plum Oh Lady – deep wine

– deep wine Dance with Me – deep cranberry red

– deep cranberry red Fashion Legacy – intense firetruck red

Shiny Pretty Things Lip Kit – Limited Edition – $79.50 U.S. / $89.00 CAD Available 10/18 at MAC locations and maccosmetics.com. Diva – intense reddish burgundy (Matte)

– intense reddish burgundy (Matte) Chili – brownish orange red (Matte)

– brownish orange red (Matte) See Sheer – grapefruit pink (Lustre)

– grapefruit pink (Lustre) Velvet Teddy – deep-tone beige (Matte)

– deep-tone beige (Matte) Twig – soft muted brownish pink

– soft muted brownish pink Ruby Woo – very matte vivid blue red (Retro Matte)

– very matte vivid blue red (Retro Matte) Relentlessly Red – bright pinkish coral matte (Retro Matte)

– bright pinkish coral matte (Retro Matte) Rebel – mid-tone cream plum (Satin)

– mid-tone cream plum (Satin) Snow Orchid – very hot pink (Amplified)

– very hot pink (Amplified) Snow – light neutral pink (Satin)

Brush Party – Limited Edition – $49.50 U.S. / $59.50 CAD Available 10/18 at MAC locations and maccosmetics.com. Face Focus 471SES, 465SES, 493SES, 481SES

471SES, 465SES, 493SES, 481SES Advanced Eye Focus 580SES, 581SES, 582SES, 583SES, 584SES

Party Favours: Gold Mini Glitter & Pigments Kit – Limited Edition – $29.50 U.S. / $35.50 CAD Available 10/18 at MAC locations and maccosmetics.com. English Gilt – bright champagne (Pigment)

– bright champagne (Pigment) Shine Time – sparkling burgundy (Pigment)

– sparkling burgundy (Pigment) Copper – copper (Glitter)

– copper (Glitter) Gold – sparkling chunky gold (Glitter)

Party Favours: Pink Mini Glitter & Pigments Kit – Limited Edition – $29.50 U.S. / $35.50 CAD Available 10/18 at MAC locations and maccosmetics.com. Pink Opal – white frost with opal pink (Pigment)

– white frost with opal pink (Pigment) Bright Fuchsia – fuchsia pink (Pigment)

– fuchsia pink (Pigment) Pink Hologlam – light pink with silver shimmer (Glitter)

– light pink with silver shimmer (Glitter) Heliotrope – glimmering royal purple (Glitter)

Party Favours: Nude Mini Lip Glosses – Limited Edition – $29.50 U.S. / $35.50 CAD Available 10/18 at MAC locations and maccosmetics.com. Glass Heel – shimmery champagne gold

– shimmery champagne gold Tinsel Seeker – rosy nude

– rosy nude On the Eve – sandy warm nude

– sandy warm nude Lost Invite – metallic rosy copper

Party Favours: Pink Mini Lip Glosses – Limited Edition – $29.50 U.S. / $35.50 CAD Available 10/18 at MAC locations and maccosmetics.com. Snow Petal – pink with duochrome pearl

– pink with duochrome pearl Mingling – metallic deep cool burgundy

– metallic deep cool burgundy Prezi – frosted hot pink

– frosted hot pink Soar – neutral brown pink

Party Favours: Bright Mini Lipsticks – Limited Edition – $29.50 U.S. / $35.50 CAD Available 10/18 at MAC locations and maccosmetics.com. Coral and Carol – hot pink with slight pearl (Frost)

– hot pink with slight pearl (Frost) Garland – rich red violet (Amplified)

– rich red violet (Amplified) Blume – intense cool red (Matte)

– intense cool red (Matte) Bow Up – deep cool burgundy (Matte)

Party Favours: Nude Mini Lipsticks – Limited Edition – $29.50 U.S. / $35.50 CAD Available 10/18 at MAC locations and maccosmetics.com. Hark! – creamy beige nude (Cremesheen)

– creamy beige nude (Cremesheen) Fam Only – mid-tone rosy nude (Matte)

– mid-tone rosy nude (Matte) Half-Caff – mid-tone cool brown nude (Satin)

– mid-tone cool brown nude (Satin) Nutmegged – warm mid-tone nude (Matte)

