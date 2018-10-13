Hello sweeties!

Get ready to welcome the new MAC Shiny Pretty Things Holiday 2018 Collection. I already have a few bits and pieces that I posted on the blog a few weeks back. Check out swatches of MAC Shiny Pretty Things Holiday 2018 Collection while I’m working on the reviews.

This holiday, break from the everyday and take a technicolour trip in an all-new shiny, pretty, kaleidoscopic collection! More is more – so lose yourself in bauble-bright, hallucinatory hues built to party, including Shiny, Pretty Shadow – high-intensity pressed glitter eye shadows created for major sparkle!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 15 October 2018 at MAC, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, ULTA | 18 October 2018 in stores (except some kits)

MAC Shiny Pretty Things Holiday 2018 Collection

Lipstick – Limited Edition – $19.50 U.S. / $24.00 CAD Both Cheeks – bright fuchsia (Matte)

– bright fuchsia (Matte) A Wink of Pink – mid-tone rose pink with bronze gold shimmer (Frost)

– mid-tone rose pink with bronze gold shimmer (Frost) Babetown – dirty beige pink (Cremesheen)

– dirty beige pink (Cremesheen) At Leisure – creamy pink beige with gold pearl (Frost)

– creamy pink beige with gold pearl (Frost) Straight Fire – metallic true red (Matte Metallic)

Lipglass – Limited Edition – $18.50 U.S. / $22.00 CAD Tudor Rose – hot magenta with pink pearl

– hot magenta with pink pearl Ice Orchid – mid-tone cool pink

– mid-tone cool pink Scarcely Seen – light beige pink

– light beige pink Caketop – pinky peach with icy shimmer

– pinky peach with icy shimmer Rosebuddy – deepened berry

Shiny Pretty Eyeshadow – Limited Edition – $21.00 U.S. / $27.00 CAD Just Chilling – grey with silver sheen

– grey with silver sheen Major Win – ash pink with silver shimmer

– ash pink with silver shimmer Joy To – grey brown with shimmer

– grey brown with shimmer P for Pink – rose gold with silver sparkle

– rose gold with silver sparkle Make a Wish – tarnished olive shimmer

Dazzleliner – Limited Edition – $22.00 U.S. / $27.00 CAD A Little Moonlight – black with silver and gold pearl

– black with silver and gold pearl Statuesque – true silver shimmer

– true silver shimmer Midnight Toast – midnight blue with silver pearl

– midnight blue with silver pearl Holiday Time – gold with pink shimmer

Extra Dimension Skinfinish – Limited Edition – $35.00 U.S. / $40.00 CAD Oh, Darling – metallic gold

– metallic gold Snowflushed – metallic bronze pink

Enjoy more photos…