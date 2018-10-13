Home Beauty MAC Shiny Pretty Things Holiday 2018 Collection
Beauty

MAC Shiny Pretty Things Holiday 2018 Collection

October 13, 2018

Hello sweeties!

Get ready to welcome the new MAC Shiny Pretty Things Holiday 2018 Collection. I already have a few bits and pieces that I posted on the blog a few weeks back. Check out swatches of MAC Shiny Pretty Things Holiday 2018 Collection while I’m working on the reviews.

This holiday, break from the everyday and take a technicolour trip in an all-new shiny, pretty, kaleidoscopic collection! More is more – so lose yourself in bauble-bright, hallucinatory hues built to party, including Shiny, Pretty Shadow – high-intensity pressed glitter eye shadows created for major sparkle!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 15 October 2018 at MAC, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, ULTA | 18 October 2018 in stores (except some kits)

MAC Shiny Pretty Things Holiday 2018 Collection

Lipstick – Limited Edition – $19.50 U.S. / $24.00 CAD

  • Both Cheeks – bright fuchsia (Matte)
  • A Wink of Pink – mid-tone rose pink with bronze gold shimmer (Frost)
  • Babetown – dirty beige pink (Cremesheen)
  • At Leisure – creamy pink beige with gold pearl (Frost)
  • Straight Fire – metallic true red (Matte Metallic)

Lipglass – Limited Edition – $18.50 U.S. / $22.00 CAD

  • Tudor Rose – hot magenta with pink pearl
  • Ice Orchid – mid-tone cool pink
  • Scarcely Seen – light beige pink
  • Caketop – pinky peach with icy shimmer
  • Rosebuddy – deepened berry

Shiny Pretty Eyeshadow – Limited Edition – $21.00 U.S. / $27.00 CAD

  • Just Chilling – grey with silver sheen
  • Major Win – ash pink with silver shimmer
  • Joy To – grey brown with shimmer
  • P for Pink – rose gold with silver sparkle
  • Make a Wish – tarnished olive shimmer

Dazzleliner – Limited Edition – $22.00 U.S. / $27.00 CAD

  • A Little Moonlight – black with silver and gold pearl
  • Statuesque – true silver shimmer
  • Midnight Toast – midnight blue with silver pearl
  • Holiday Time – gold with pink shimmer

Extra Dimension Skinfinish – Limited Edition – $35.00 U.S. / $40.00 CAD

  • Oh, Darling – metallic gold
  • Snowflushed – metallic bronze pink

Enjoy more photos…

