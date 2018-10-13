Hello sweeties!
Get ready to welcome the new MAC Shiny Pretty Things Holiday 2018 Collection. I already have a few bits and pieces that I posted on the blog a few weeks back. Check out swatches of MAC Shiny Pretty Things Holiday 2018 Collection while I’m working on the reviews.
This holiday, break from the everyday and take a technicolour trip in an all-new shiny, pretty, kaleidoscopic collection! More is more – so lose yourself in bauble-bright, hallucinatory hues built to party, including Shiny, Pretty Shadow – high-intensity pressed glitter eye shadows created for major sparkle!
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 15 October 2018 at MAC, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, ULTA | 18 October 2018 in stores (except some kits)
MAC Shiny Pretty Things Holiday 2018 Collection
Lipstick – Limited Edition – $19.50 U.S. / $24.00 CAD
- Both Cheeks – bright fuchsia (Matte)
- A Wink of Pink – mid-tone rose pink with bronze gold shimmer (Frost)
- Babetown – dirty beige pink (Cremesheen)
- At Leisure – creamy pink beige with gold pearl (Frost)
- Straight Fire – metallic true red (Matte Metallic)
Lipglass – Limited Edition – $18.50 U.S. / $22.00 CAD
- Tudor Rose – hot magenta with pink pearl
- Ice Orchid – mid-tone cool pink
- Scarcely Seen – light beige pink
- Caketop – pinky peach with icy shimmer
- Rosebuddy – deepened berry
Shiny Pretty Eyeshadow – Limited Edition – $21.00 U.S. / $27.00 CAD
- Just Chilling – grey with silver sheen
- Major Win – ash pink with silver shimmer
- Joy To – grey brown with shimmer
- P for Pink – rose gold with silver sparkle
- Make a Wish – tarnished olive shimmer
Dazzleliner – Limited Edition – $22.00 U.S. / $27.00 CAD
- A Little Moonlight – black with silver and gold pearl
- Statuesque – true silver shimmer
- Midnight Toast – midnight blue with silver pearl
- Holiday Time – gold with pink shimmer
Extra Dimension Skinfinish – Limited Edition – $35.00 U.S. / $40.00 CAD
- Oh, Darling – metallic gold
- Snowflushed – metallic bronze pink
Enjoy more photos…