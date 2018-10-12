Marc Jacobs Beauty Leopard Frost Holiday 2018 Collection

Hello sweeties!

Marc Jacobs Beauty Leopard Frost Collection just landed at Harvey Nichols. This is an UK exclusive collection. 🙂

As Marc Jacobs Beauty arrives at Harvey Nichols, so does the global exclusive, limited-edition Leopard Frost collection, an eye-catching mix of shimmering finishes and creamy mattes fronted by Lila Moss in her first beauty campaign. Intrigued? So were we.

”I love the look of bright colour and beautiful, clean skin. It’s an effortless look anyone can wear.” – Marc Jacobs

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now exclusively at Harvey Nichols

Marc Jacob Beauty Leopard Frost Holiday 2018 Collection

The new Flam(boy)ant Eyeconic Palette contains seven metallic shades: Hey Girl Gey, You Slay, On The Runway, Serving Up, Eleganza, Extravaganza and For Your Life.

Each plush shadow has high-impact pigment to last all day, and comes in a leopard-print case.

Mix and match the icy finishes and creamy mattes to layer and dress your eyes.

508 Detox

502 Frost Diva

504 Just Peachy

500 Sugar Sugar

