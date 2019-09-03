Hello everyone!

MAC Cosmetics creates a new collection in collaboration with Pokras Lampas, the most popular Russian calligraphist and street-art artist Painting Stripes. I invite you to take a look at the new MAC Pokras Lampas Fall 2019 Collection which features eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks.

Russia Launch Date – 3 September 2019 at Tsum Moscow | soon at MAC Russia |U.S. / UK Launch Date – at Nordstrom MAC , Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, MAC UK, Selfridges Harrods

MAC Pokras Lampas Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

The limited edition packaging is super fun and vibrant, inspired by calligraphy and graffiti. MAC Pokras Lamps collection repromotes four matte lipstick shades. I would have loved to see some new shades in exchange for this bright packaging to be honest.

Lipstick

707 Ruby Woo (Retro Matte)

611 Please Me (Matte)

638 Really Me (Matte)

608 Mehr (Matte)

Brush

217S Blending Brush

MAC Eyeshadow x 9 Palettes

Amber Times

Burgundy Times



Dusky Rose Times

