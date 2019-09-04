Hello beauties!
Who feels in the mood to take a peak at Too Faced Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection? Here we have the new Too Faced Gingerbread Eyeshadow Palette in a limited edition but this is not the only one in this collection.
U.S. / UK Launch Date – beginning November 2019 at Nordstrom, ULTA, Too Faced, Selfridges, Cult Beauty, Debenhams
Too Faced Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection
Gingerbread Extra Spicy Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition
Shades:
- Vanilla Wafers
- Cookie Cutter
- Soft & Sweet
- For the Graham
- In a Pinch
- Drizzle It
- Lick the Spoon
- Spicy Mami
- Extra Spicy
- Half Baked
- Butterscotch
- Cookie Call
- Plenty of Dough
- Candy Queen
- Gingerbread Glam
- Hot Tamale
- Cina-Moam
- Midnight Snack
Hot Buttered Rum Face & Eyes Palette
Features six eyeshadows and two highlighters.
Gingerbread Bronze and Kissed – Limited Edition
The “Gingerbread Bronzer”, which produces healthy skin, has a “Gingerbread Man” motif inside and outside the palette. The gentle brown-colored powder gives a warm and healthy skin with a little sweetness.
Juicy Matt Long Wear Lipstick – Limited Edition
The gentle orange-brown color is so vivid and looks opaque on the lips in a single application.
Melted Matte Liquified Matte
- Gingerbread Man – orange brown
- Gingerbread Girl – rich red brown
Glitter Mini Lip Gloss Set – Limited Edition
Rich & Dazzling High Shine Sparkling Lip Gloss Holiday Set is a lip gloss coffret that features four glittery lip colors just perfect for the holiday season. The four colors named Peppermint Bark, Eggnog, Spice Cake, and Sugar Plum are all limited colors and have a scent named after the color name. The formula contains pearls that add a three-dimensional effect.