Hello beauties!

Who feels in the mood to take a peak at Too Faced Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection? Here we have the new Too Faced Gingerbread Eyeshadow Palette in a limited edition but this is not the only one in this collection.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – beginning November 2019 at Nordstrom, ULTA, Too Faced, Selfridges, Cult Beauty, Debenhams

Too Faced Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection

Gingerbread Extra Spicy Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

Shades:

Vanilla Wafers

Cookie Cutter

Soft & Sweet

For the Graham

In a Pinch

Drizzle It

Lick the Spoon

Spicy Mami

Extra Spicy

Half Baked

Butterscotch

Cookie Call

Plenty of Dough

Candy Queen

Gingerbread Glam

Hot Tamale

Cina-Moam

Midnight Snack

Hot Buttered Rum Face & Eyes Palette

Features six eyeshadows and two highlighters.

Gingerbread Bronze and Kissed – Limited Edition

The “Gingerbread Bronzer”, which produces healthy skin, has a “Gingerbread Man” motif inside and outside the palette. The gentle brown-colored powder gives a warm and healthy skin with a little sweetness.

Juicy Matt Long Wear Lipstick – Limited Edition

The gentle orange-brown color is so vivid and looks opaque on the lips in a single application.

Melted Matte Liquified Matte

Gingerbread Man – orange brown

Gingerbread Girl – rich red brown

Glitter Mini Lip Gloss Set – Limited Edition

Rich & Dazzling High Shine Sparkling Lip Gloss Holiday Set is a lip gloss coffret that features four glittery lip colors just perfect for the holiday season. The four colors named Peppermint Bark, Eggnog, Spice Cake, and Sugar Plum are all limited colors and have a scent named after the color name. The formula contains pearls that add a three-dimensional effect.