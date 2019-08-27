Hello sweeties!

Pony Park, South Korea-based makeup artist has been working on this new collab with MAC Cosmetics for the past three years. So the new MAC x Pony Park Fall 2019 Makeup Collection has been unveiled by a teaser video last week.

I started the planning in 2016 with MAC and we’ve put in a lot of effort for this collection over the last 3 years. In December 2018, we finished all the concepts for both the video and photo shoot and I did all the shooting in April 2019. It’s been so hard to keep this a secret but FINALLY! Today! I’m releasing my teaser video!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 21 September 2019 at Nordstrom | 23 September 2019 at MAC | October 2019 global – shop MAC at Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, MAC UK, Selfridges Harrods

MAC X Pony Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

Pony Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $35.00

Includes 8 warm neutral eyeshadows in velvety matte and shimmer finishes.

Lip-Plumping Lip Gloss – Limited Edition – $20.00

Lip Mousse – New & Limited Edition – $20.00

The new product described as “an ethereally weightless formula that glides on evenly for misty soft-matte color” will be available in 9 shades. You have photos with all the shades down bellow and among the names we have “Love is Blind” and “Off the Record”.

Highlighter – Limited Edition – $37.00

Available in two variations.

Prep + Primer Fix + – Limited Edition – $30.00

This new limited edition setting spray has a formula which includes pearl shimmer which gives a subtle glow to the entire complexion.

Makeup Brushes – Limited Edition

False Lashes – Limited Edition

