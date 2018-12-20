MAC Pink Mini Glitter & Pigments Kit Holiday 2018 Review, Swatches, Photos

Hello beauties!

MAC Pink Mini Glitter & Pigments Kit is a limited edition festive release part of MAC Holiday 2018 Shiny Pretty Things Holiday 2018 Kits. This is such a glitzy and sparkly kit that is definitely holiday appropriate and will put you in that party mood.



U.S. / UK / International – Now at MAC Cosmetics, MAC UK, Nordstrom, ULTA, Selfridges, Harrods, Look Fantastic





MAC Pink Mini Glitter & Pigments Kit Holiday 2018 Review

MAC Pink Mini Glitter & Pigments Kit ($22.50 / £25.00 for 0.06 oz / 1.9 g each) is a holiday 2018 kit featuring 2 mini pigments and glitters each in pink shades. I spotted this kit on sale now on several U.S. websites for $22.50 instead of the original $29.50 price. If you are craving something sparkly and glittery this holiday season then you gotta check out this set.

I love that they come in a mini format, because to tell you the truth I never finished a full size MAC pigment / glitter. MAC pigments are non-caking, non-streaking and long-wearing. Glitter may be used on the hair but is not ideal for use around the eyes. This looks like a party-ready kit which has bright shades and will add sparkle to your makeup look.

The glitters really can’t be used on their own, because it is just loose glitter, so without using some other product, it gets everywhere. They don’t stay where you apply them unless you use a glitter glue. You can also try and make them work with a base or eyeshadow primer (Too Faced Glitter Insurance).

I personally don’t like that MAC includes glitter in the holiday kits, because they are listed as “not eye-safe”. I basically don’t like to wear glitter on my body so for me this kit basically contains only 2 usable products, which are the pigments.

Shade by Shade Review

Pink Opal Pigmented is a light white-pink with slightly cooler undertones and a frost finish. It has a good color payoff and it delivers a full opaque color in two layers. It glides easily across the skin and can be used with a dampened brush for more intense pigmentation.

This color reflects the light beautifully and can brighten any makeup look if you use it on the inner corner of the lid. 🙂 It wears for a long time without any fall out.

Bright Fuchsia Pigment is a exactly a bright fuchsia pink with a pearl finish. It has an excellent pigmentation being fully opaque in one swipe. If you are going for a colorful makeup then this shade is definitely ready to party.

It applies on smooth and evenly without any fall out. It has a finely milled texture which feels smooth and silky to the touch. I had around 10 hours wear with this formula.

Pink Hologram Glitter is a light violet pink with silver shimmer and a pink base. It applies on very sheer so you definitely need to use a glitter glue to pack on the color. This shade will definitely add some serious sparkle to your look, either if you apply it on your body or hair.

If you don’t use a glitter glue, you’ll have noticeable fall out during the wear, after all is a glitter.

Heliotrope Glitter is a glimmering dark purple. It had light-to-medium sized glitters, and as a result, it really was only functional with an adhesive base or primer–it just sheered out and would move around on the skin otherwise.

I received this product in PR so I’m encouraging you to check out other reviews as well or see the product in person. If you trust my review then feel free to buy the MAC kit online.

MAC Pink Mini Glitter & Pigments Kit Holiday 2018 Review Pigmentation 8.5

Texture 8.5

Longevity 8

Application 9

Product 8 PRO The pigments have a good color payoff

Pigments are long wearing, non-caking

The glitters are very sparkly and festive

Glitters can be used on face (not eyes), body, hair CON Glitters are not recommended to be used around the eyes

Glitters are pretty sheer, you need to apply a glitter glue or base 8.4 Average Score Average Score

