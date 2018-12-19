Home Beauty Smashbox L.A. Cover Shot Eyeshadow Palette
Beauty

Smashbox L.A. Cover Shot Eyeshadow Palette

December 20, 2018

Hello pretties!

Here comes the colorful Smashbox L.A. Cover Shot Eyeshadow Palette. Includes 16 shades carefully positioned to show you the four custom looks. Of course you can mix and match these shades as you want. The palette features a combinations of mattes and shimmers, brights and neutrals which challenges your creativity.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

Smashbox L.A. Cover Shot Eyeshadow Palette – $45.00

An eyeshadow palette that lets you play with the shades of Los Angeles.

It features nine mattes and seven shimmers inspired by the streets, sunsets and skylines of LA. Each delivers vivid color payoff and luxe, silky texture. This palette also includes a full-size black Always On Gel Eyeliner.

SHOP THIS POST

Pin
Share
Tweet

1 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Essence Summer 2013 Tribal Summer Collection – Official...

June 3, 2013

MAC Lips & Tips Collection for Summer 2012...

March 29, 2012

Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Diamonds Collection Holiday 2013

November 21, 2013

Illamasqua Christmas 2012 Gift Sets – Info &...

October 11, 2012

Chanel Les Beiges Collection Summer 2014 – Color...

December 22, 2013

Victoria’s Secret Holiday 2013 Makeup Collection

October 23, 2013

Make Up For Ever Riviera Makeup Tutorial

October 31, 2015

Bobbi Brown Fall 2013 Fashion Week Exclusive Set...

August 27, 2013

Catrice Carnival Of Colours Summer 2014 Collection

May 1, 2014

Smashbox Studio Pop Collection for Holiday 2012 –...

October 3, 2012

1 comment

genevieve December 20, 2018 - 3:55 am

Not a fan of the neon shades, but the rest I really like.

Reply

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet