Hello pretties!

Here comes the colorful Smashbox L.A. Cover Shot Eyeshadow Palette. Includes 16 shades carefully positioned to show you the four custom looks. Of course you can mix and match these shades as you want. The palette features a combinations of mattes and shimmers, brights and neutrals which challenges your creativity.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

An eyeshadow palette that lets you play with the shades of Los Angeles.

It features nine mattes and seven shimmers inspired by the streets, sunsets and skylines of LA. Each delivers vivid color payoff and luxe, silky texture. This palette also includes a full-size black Always On Gel Eyeliner.

