Dior Spring 2019 Shop Now

Yes, you read it right and it’s no joke. A few shades from Dior Spring 2019 Makeup Collection are available now at Nordstrom. This is surely a nice surprise that we get for Christmas so without any further due let’s see the details.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

As preview we are offered just two shades of each Dior Addict Lip Maximizer and Dior Lip Glow to the Max Hydrating Color Reviver Lip Balm. The rest of the shades along with the entire collection will shortly follow so keep your eyes on the prize.

In case you haven’t seen the rest of the shades, take a look at my Dior Spring 2019 Lip Products post. Then you can check out the entire Dior Spring 2019 Makeup Collection and spot your favorites.

A backstage lip balm with color and glow action that naturally revives color for fresh, outrageously radiant lips. Color Reviver technology enhances color for a boosted, rosy effect to match any skin tone while light-reflecting pearlescent pigments intensify the glow.

Enriched with mango butter, the balm smoothes, softens and hydrates lips all day long.

Shades:

207 Raspberry Glow

209 Purple Holographic

A signature lip plumping gloss that provides plumping lip care for absolute comfort, shine and a volume-maximizing effect. Its formula contains volumizing spheres of hyaluronic acid for powerful hydration and a volume-maximizing effect.

009 Purple Holographic

010 Pink Holographic

