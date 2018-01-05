Hello pretties!

I previously posted about MAC Lunar New Year 2018 Collection about a month ago and now I’m back with more details. I gave you a first peak of this collection on Instagram as well and you can already find swatches there. Looks like the collection is already available in Austria and will be available across Europe and U.S. There are only a few days wait until it pops up online on the official website.

The new year delivers dreams in abundance. Under the shade of flowering trees, wonder of possibilities ahead. The romantics born under this year’s sign possess an unwavering independence, as well as the dedication to turn their most breathtaking desires into their destinies. Match that radiant spirit with sweetly luminescent eyes, and peach and blossom-pink lips and cheeks. The year welcomes those who dare to dream – and bring their fantasies to life.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 18 January 2018 at MAC Cosmetics and Selected Shops

International Launch Date – January 2018 at MAC Stores

MAC Lunar New Year 2018 Collection

Luck and Fortune / Eyeshadow x 9 – Limited Edition – $32.00 U.S. / $42.00 CAD Sweet Vapours – light peachy nude (Lustre)

– light peachy nude (Lustre) Spirit of the Season – soft sand (Satin)

– soft sand (Satin) Georgia Peach – cool peachy beige (Matte)

– cool peachy beige (Matte) Precious Occasion – light peach with gold and pink pearl (Veluxe Pearl)

– light peach with gold and pink pearl (Veluxe Pearl) Couplets – soft peachy beige (Satin)

– soft peachy beige (Satin) Special Charm – soft dusty light pink (Matte)

– soft dusty light pink (Matte) Luck and Fortune – mid-tone warm pink (Matte)

– mid-tone warm pink (Matte) Lucky 8 – dusty rose (Matte)

– dusty rose (Matte) Auspicious – warm deep brown (Satin)

Lipstick – Limited Edition – $17.50 U.S. / $22.00 CAD Peachy New Year – soft peach with gold pearl (Satin)

– soft peach with gold pearl (Satin) Pure Happiness – sheer light pink (Cremesheen)

– sheer light pink (Cremesheen) Prosperity – bright pinky coral (Matte)

– bright pinky coral (Matte) Good Health – muted peachy nude (Satin)

– muted peachy nude (Satin) To Luck! – soft dusty rose (Matte)