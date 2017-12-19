Home Beauty MAC Lunar New Year Spring 2018 Collection
MAC Lunar New Year Spring 2018 Collection

December 19, 2017

Hello beauties!

Today Instagram is on fire thanks to MAC Lunar New Year Spring 2018 Collection. The news took over Instagram this morning and has everyone on his toes. Why? Look at that pretty white and pink packaging and soft colors. I’m speaking for myself here but I know many of you agree as you already DM me, left comments on photos and beauty groups. This beautiful, soft pink MAC Lunar New Year Collection won’t be released worldwide. I know…everyone is panicking. Why is MAC doing this? I only hope they will reconsider and at least they will launch it online.

Availability

Middle East Asia (Exclusive) – Spring 2018 TBA

Lipstick

  • Pure Happiness – Sheer light pink (Cremesheen)
  • Good Health – Muted peachy nude (Satin)
  • Prosperity – Bright pinky coral (Matte)
  • Peachy New Year – Soft peach with gold pearl (Satin)
  • To Luck! – Soft dusty rose (Matte)

Eyeshadow x 9 Palette – Limited Edition

  • Luck & Fortune

Powder Blush Duo – Limited Edition

  • Love Token

I will update as more information becomes available. In the meantime don’t forget to follow me on INSTAGRAM for the latest sneak peeks!


