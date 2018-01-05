Hello pretties!

MAC Jeremy Scott Spring 2018 Collection is really something to look forward too. The collection is not big at all, featuring only three types of palettes but the colors are so vivid. Just take a first look at MAC Jeremy Scott collection with that rebel packaging. It will all be available in a limited edition so do your homework as swatches are coming soon.

Hailed as one of fashion’s last true rebels, Jeremy Scott creates decadent high fashion from American cultural obsessions. With a fanatical following of pop music’s biggest icons, the irreverent designer provokes and pushes into fashion’s outer limits. Scott’s collection for M·A·C introduces manic colour for eyes, lips and cheeks specially packaged in cheeky tribute to the days of mixtapes, boomboxes, new music and unhinged creative expression taking root on city streets.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 8 February 2018 at MAC Cosmetics and in stores

MAC Jeremy Scott Spring 2018 Collection

Acoustica / Cheek x 3 – Limited Edition – $35.00 U.S. / $41.00 CAD 
Heaven In Your Smile (Iridescent Powder) Pale frosty highlight (Frost)

Acoustica (Bronzing Powder) Warm brown (Matte)

Wall of Desire (Powder Blush) Mid-tone pink (Satin)

Future Emotion / Lip x 9 – Limited Edition – $35.00 U.S. / $41.00 CAD 
Living In Stereo Warm nude (Matte)

Violetta Bright cool purple (Amplified)

Wild Memories Warm intense red (Matte)

Breathing Fire Bright warm pink (Matte)

Night Club School Deep wine (Amplified)

Carmine Rouge Cool deep red (Matte)

Digging It Deep dusty brown (Matte)

Morange Loudmouth orange (Amplified)

Loudmouth orange (Amplified) Happy Song Mid-tone rosy pink (Matte)