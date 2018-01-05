Hello pretties!
MAC Jeremy Scott Spring 2018 Collection is really something to look forward too. The collection is not big at all, featuring only three types of palettes but the colors are so vivid. Just take a first look at MAC Jeremy Scott collection with that rebel packaging. It will all be available in a limited edition so do your homework as swatches are coming soon.
Hailed as one of fashion’s last true rebels, Jeremy Scott creates decadent high fashion from American cultural obsessions. With a fanatical following of pop music’s biggest icons, the irreverent designer provokes and pushes into fashion’s outer limits. Scott’s collection for M·A·C introduces manic colour for eyes, lips and cheeks specially packaged in cheeky tribute to the days of mixtapes, boomboxes, new music and unhinged creative expression taking root on city streets.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 8 February 2018 at MAC Cosmetics and in stores
MAC Jeremy Scott Spring 2018 Collection
Acoustica / Cheek x 3 – Limited Edition – $35.00 U.S. / $41.00 CAD
- Heaven In Your Smile (Iridescent Powder) Pale frosty highlight (Frost)
- Acoustica (Bronzing Powder) Warm brown (Matte)
- Wall of Desire (Powder Blush) Mid-tone pink (Satin)
Future Emotion / Lip x 9 – Limited Edition – $35.00 U.S. / $41.00 CAD
- Living In Stereo Warm nude (Matte)
- Violetta Bright cool purple (Amplified)
- Wild Memories Warm intense red (Matte)
- Breathing Fire Bright warm pink (Matte)
- Night Club School Deep wine (Amplified)
- Carmine Rouge Cool deep red (Matte)
- Digging It Deep dusty brown (Matte)
- Morange Loudmouth orange (Amplified)
- Happy Song Mid-tone rosy pink (Matte)
Lo-Fi Eyeshadow x 29 – Limited Edition – $75.00 U.S. / $98.00 CAD
- Lo-Fi Soft beige with gold shimmer (Satin)
- Creative Copper Peachy gold with shimmer (Lustre)
- Bite the Beat Mid-tone warm brown (Matte)
- Endless Frequency Mid-tone peach (Matte)
- Disco Therapy Bright muted orange (Matte)
- Superior Sound Soft creamy pink (Frost)
- Happy Song Bubblegum pink (Satin)
- Bird’s Eye View Bright fuchsia pink (Satin)
- Walking Heartbeats Mid-tone red (Matte)
- Vacation Speed Zone Deep plum with red pearl (Veluxe Pearl)
- Ghost Story Creamy white with icy shimmer (Frost)
- Morning Ticket Silver metallic frost (Veluxe Pearl)
- US Dance Remix Frosty cool gunmetal (Veluxe Pearl)
- Subtly Elegant Muted pale grey (Matte)
- Bonus Track Warm brown with silver sparkle (Frost)
- Beautifully Charred Mid-tone brown with gold shimmer (Frost)
- Raven Eyed True black (Matte)
- Video Emotions Black purple (Matte)
- Memories of Space Bright true yellow (Matte)
- Remixology Muted lime green (Matte)
- Beatallica Deep forest green (Matte)
- Syntheseyes Pale mint green (Satin)
- Oldie but Goodie Light sea foam (Matte)
- Powerful Performance Aquamarine blue (Satin)
- At the Turntable Sky blue (Matte)
- Electric Eel Bright blue with shimmer (Frost)
- She’s a Machine Lavender with shimmer (Frost)
- Jam Session Bright lilac (Satin)
- New Wave Mix Bright violet purple (Matte)
Enjoy more photos…