Hello lovelies!
Replenish your skin’s moisture level this new year with the special edition SUQQU Mokuseikakou Massage Kit which just launched today.
UK Launch Date – 16 January 2020 at Selfridges
SUQQU Mokuseikakou Massage Kit
If your skin needs some revitalising after the party season try our limited-edition Mokuseikakou Massage kit. A special edition with uniquely fragranced Musculate Massage & Mask Cream, the perfect way to banish winter blues and step radiantly forward into the new year.
Enjoy the easy 3-minute home massage routine with citrus and olive blossom notes to re-energise the spirit along with the skin.
Moisture Repair Essence N – £85 – 50mL
Eases stiffness of the skin and restores resilience.
Moisture Hydro Lotion – £60 – 200mL
Circulates moisture throughout the skin to boost glow.
Moisture Serum Cream – £100 – 30g
Tightens and firms the skin by increasing cells in the epidermis.