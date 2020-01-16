Hello lovelies!

Replenish your skin’s moisture level this new year with the special edition SUQQU Mokuseikakou Massage Kit which just launched today.

UK Launch Date – 16 January 2020 at Selfridges

SUQQU Mokuseikakou Massage Kit

If your skin needs some revitalising after the party season try our limited-edition Mokuseikakou Massage kit. A special edition with uniquely fragranced Musculate Massage & Mask Cream, the perfect way to banish winter blues and step radiantly forward into the new year.

Enjoy the easy 3-minute home massage routine with citrus and olive blossom notes to re-energise the spirit along with the skin.

MUSCULATE MASSAGE & MASK CREAM MOKUSEIKAKOU (200g)

The award-winning cream designed especially for the GANKIN massage. Just like we stretch our bodies, set aside three minutes for a facial massage to tone and firm muscles and skin for a glowing youthful face.



MOKUSEIKAKOU scent: Fresh bergamot and mandarin scent, melt into lingering heart notes of sweet calming olive blossom. Base notes of musk, amber and woody scents.



FACE REFRESHER R (30mL)

A wipe-off toner that removes excess oil and dead skin cells to create smooth, silken skin.



CLAY PURIFYING SCRUB (30g)

A gel-type facial cleanser scrub that gently absorbs impurities and clears pores.

If the cold winter months have been tough on your skin, why not try the 3-step SUQQU Moisture skincare routine? It’s ideal for winter when your skin needs some extra rich moisturising and protection.

