Home Beauty SUQQU Mokuseikakou Massage Kit Available Now
Beauty

SUQQU Mokuseikakou Massage Kit Available Now

January 16, 2020

Affiliate Links

Hello lovelies!

Replenish your skin’s moisture level this new year with the special edition SUQQU Mokuseikakou Massage Kit which just launched today.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Spring Summer 2020 makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons! 🙂

WHERE TO BUY

UK Launch Date – 16 January 2020 at Selfridges

 

SUQQU Mokuseikakou Massage Kit

If your skin needs some revitalising after the party season try our limited-edition Mokuseikakou Massage kit. A special edition with uniquely fragranced Musculate Massage & Mask Cream, the perfect way to banish winter blues and step radiantly forward into the new year.

Enjoy the easy 3-minute home massage routine with citrus and olive blossom notes to re-energise the spirit along with the skin.

MUSCULATE MASSAGE & MASK CREAM MOKUSEIKAKOU (200g)
 
The award-winning cream designed especially for the GANKIN massage. Just like we stretch our bodies, set aside three minutes for a facial massage to tone and firm muscles and skin for a glowing youthful face.
 
MOKUSEIKAKOU scent: Fresh bergamot and mandarin scent, melt into lingering heart notes of sweet calming olive blossom. Base notes of musk, amber and woody scents.
 
FACE REFRESHER R (30mL)
 
A wipe-off toner that removes excess oil and dead skin cells to create smooth, silken skin.
 
CLAY PURIFYING SCRUB (30g)
 
A gel-type facial cleanser scrub that gently absorbs impurities and clears pores.
 
If the cold winter months have been tough on your skin, why not try the 3-step SUQQU Moisture skincare routine? It’s ideal for winter when your skin needs some extra rich moisturising and protection.
 
 

Moisture Repair Essence N – £85 – 50mL

Eases stiffness of the skin and restores resilience.

Moisture Hydro Lotion – £60 – 200mL

Circulates moisture throughout the skin to boost glow.

Moisture Serum Cream – £100 – 30g

Tightens and firms the skin by increasing cells in the epidermis.

SHOP THE LATEST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Calvin Klein Eternity Summer 2012 Perfume Collection –...

April 20, 2012

Max Factor Excess Volume Extreme Impact Mascara &...

February 13, 2014

Anna Sui Forbidden Affair Makeup Collection for Fall...

October 2, 2010

Isadora Eye Color Bar for Fall 2015

August 9, 2015

Paul & Joe Wildflowers Collection for Spring –...

November 16, 2010

Giveaway for November’s Top Commentators – 2 Winners...

November 3, 2010

Clinique Pretty in Prints Collection for Spring 2011...

October 30, 2010

Stila Pretty in Pink Blush for Spring 2015

February 2, 2015

Makeup Revolution Blushing Heart I ♡ Makeup Blushing...

April 21, 2016

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Bath & Shower Oil and...

July 30, 2017

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.