Bobbi Brown New Eyeshadow Palettes for Summer 2019

March 11, 2019

Hello beauties!

I have some special news for you today as new special launches for Mother’s Day approach. Here are two variations of Bobbi Brown New Eyeshadow Palettes that will be release this month for Mother’s Day.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / International Launch Date – on Mother’s Day at Sephora, Nordstrom, Bobbi Brown

I like both variations but I do have to many warm toned palettes to even consider a new one so I’d gladly go for the purple palette. That’s definitely a Summer eyeshadow palette that I would love to explore. Purple eyeshadows for summer 2019 looks…sounds exciting to me. 🙂

Bobbi Brown Bright Purple Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

This is a cool toned 8 pan eyeshadow palette which includes different types of eyeshadow finishes. We will see 3 shadows with a metallic finish, 3 with micro glitter, one crystal eyeshadow and one matte.

Bobbi Brown Red Light Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

Another selection of 8 eyeshadows in neutral and warm tones. Four of them will have a metallic finish, 3 will be sparkle finish and one a diamond finish.

What are your thoughts about the new Bobbi Brown Spring Summer 2019 releases? There were more than just a few Bobbi Brown launches in 2019 and plenty of face and eyes palettes. 🙂

