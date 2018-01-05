Hello beauties!

The other day on Instagram I posted a sneak peek of MAC Carnival Spring 2018 Collection. I was excited when I saw the colorful display but I found out that all the products are repromotes.

Celebrate the year’s most exhilarating festival with a tropics-tinged collection of all-star, ultra-bright carnival tones. Loudmouth reds and amped-up fuchsias bring revelry to lips while irresistibly playful Eye Shadows boost your party potential. Parade-ready lashes and volumizing In Extreme Dimension Waterproof Mascara add extra visual flavour. Bring the supercharged shades to match the blood-pumping sound and spirit of the season!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at MAC Cosmetics

MAC Carnival Spring 2018 Collection

Lipstick – $17.50

Lipglass – $17.00

Girl About Town – bright blue fuchsia

Impassioned – bright warm pink

Russian Red – vivid intense bluish red

A mascara that enhances volume, extends length, creates curl and stays put.

Black

Eyeshadow – $16.00

Carbon – intense black (Matte)

Shock Factor – lime green (Matte)

Parfait Amour – blue-violet with shimmer (Frost)

Dazzleshow – $18.00

I like 2 watch – midtone brown with gold sparkles

Let’s Roll – red bronze with high sparkles

Lashes that feature separate bundles and a dramatic winged corner for a full effect.