Hello beauties!
The other day on Instagram I posted a sneak peek of MAC Carnival Spring 2018 Collection. I was excited when I saw the colorful display but I found out that all the products are repromotes.
Celebrate the year’s most exhilarating festival with a tropics-tinged collection of all-star, ultra-bright carnival tones. Loudmouth reds and amped-up fuchsias bring revelry to lips while irresistibly playful Eye Shadows boost your party potential. Parade-ready lashes and volumizing In Extreme Dimension Waterproof Mascara add extra visual flavour. Bring the supercharged shades to match the blood-pumping sound and spirit of the season!
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at MAC Cosmetics
MAC Carnival Spring 2018 Collection
Lipstick – $17.50
- Russian Red – intense bluish red (Matte)
- Impassioned – amped-up fuchsia (Amplified)
- Candy Yum Yum – neon pink (Matte) (Review)
Lipglass – $17.00
- Girl About Town – bright blue fuchsia
- Impassioned – bright warm pink
- Russian Red – vivid intense bluish red
In Extreme Dimension Waterproof Mascara – $23.00
A mascara that enhances volume, extends length, creates curl and stays put.
- Black
Eyeshadow – $16.00
- Carbon – intense black (Matte)
- Shock Factor – lime green (Matte)
- Parfait Amour – blue-violet with shimmer (Frost)
Dazzleshow – $18.00
- I like 2 watch – midtone brown with gold sparkles
- Let’s Roll – red bronze with high sparkles
44 Lash – $17.00
Lashes that feature separate bundles and a dramatic winged corner for a full effect.