Pat McGrath Lip Fetish Lip Balm Spring 2018

Hello sweeties!

Pat McGrath Lip Fetish Lip Balm is definitely one of the most luxurious lip balms out there. I absolutely love the packaging and I’m sure it performs well. I had a luxury lip balm from Estee Lauder that I just finished a month ago. OMG how I loved it. It came in one of the Holiday Skincare sets and it had this super golden packaging so I kept it in my purse at all times. The new lip balm from Pat McGrath could be my next choice.

Keep your lips kissably soft for all your lust-inducing liaisons with LIP FETISH, the ultimate secret weapon for lethally luscious lips. The luminous lip balm protects from free radicals with an antioxidant, vitamin-rich, anti-aging formula that glides on flawlessly, restoring softness and elasticity while serving major hydration. It repairs, restores and replenishes lips, keeping them sensually smooth and leaving them with a dewy, luminous finish. Encapsulated in Mother’s bespoke white lacquered bullet, the alluringly addictive LIP FETISH is the captivating covert key to a killer kiss.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Path McGrath

Clear – imparts a luxuriously lightweight, silky feel and sensuously subtle sheen