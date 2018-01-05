Home Beauty Pat McGrath Lip Fetish Lip Balm Spring 2018
Beauty

Pat McGrath Lip Fetish Lip Balm Spring 2018

January 5, 2018

Hello sweeties!

Pat McGrath Lip Fetish Lip Balm is definitely one of the most luxurious lip balms out there. I absolutely love the packaging and I’m sure it performs well. I had a luxury lip balm from Estee Lauder that I just finished a month ago. OMG how I loved it. It came in one of the Holiday Skincare sets and it had this super golden packaging so I kept it in my purse at all times. The new lip balm from Pat McGrath could be my next choice.

Keep your lips kissably soft for all your lust-inducing liaisons with LIP FETISH, the ultimate secret weapon for lethally luscious lips. The luminous lip balm protects from free radicals with an antioxidant, vitamin-rich, anti-aging formula that glides on flawlessly, restoring softness and elasticity while serving major hydration. It repairs, restores and replenishes lips, keeping them sensually smooth and leaving them with a dewy, luminous finish. Encapsulated in Mother’s bespoke white lacquered bullet, the alluringly addictive LIP FETISH is the captivating covert key to a killer kiss.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Path McGrath

Pat McGrath Lip Fetish Lip Balm – Limited Edition – $38.00

  • Clear – imparts a luxuriously lightweight, silky feel and sensuously subtle sheen


